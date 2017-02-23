In the Feb. 15, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, East End correspondent Charles Dixon wrote:

“Mr. Willard Welcome left on Jan. 28 to work for National Bulk Carriers.

“The Gun Bay United Church held their in-gathering service in aid of a new roof on Feb. 9 Rev. Lewin Williams presided as chairman. A number of musical items were rendered by representatives of various churches present, after which in-giving envelopes were collected. The Gun Bay United Church uses this medium to thank all who helped in their hour of need.

“Mrs. Dalton Watler arrived from the U.S. on Feb. 12 to spend her vacation with her mother, father and other relatives.”

In the same issue, North Side correspondent Nettie McCoy wrote:

“Mr. George C. McCoy left for Jamaica on the 7th for medical aid.

“Mrs. Rita Whittaker left on the 11th for a visit to the U.S.A.

“Those returning from Jamaica were Mr. Carsley Rivers, Mrs. Edna Chisholm and baby and Mrs. Alice Ryder.

“Mr. Bruce Parker of Rum Point went to the States for a short business trip and returned on Saturday.

“Mr. and Mrs. Donely Whittaker are the happy parents of a baby girl, born on Thursday 9th.

“Women’s World Day of Prayer services were held at the United Church on Friday 10th. The children’s programme was carried through at 6 o’clock and women’s service at 7 o’clock. The theme was discussed by Mrs. N. McCoy.

“Lovely showers of rain have been falling for the past week, which were very much needed and proved a blessing indeed.”