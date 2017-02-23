East End seniors got a welcome boost earlier this month thanks to the donation of a specialized bed.

A medical bed was donated to Sunrise Cottage, East End’s residential home for seniors, on Feb. 11 by Barbadians in the Cayman Islands, represented by Honorary Consul Juliette Gooding-Michelin.

“The Barbadian community make contributions annually to various local agencies or individuals as part of their civic and community service,” a press release states. According to the release, Sunrise Cottage, which is managed by the Department of Children and Family Services and the Ministry of Community Affairs, was chosen because of the service it provides to the community, and due to a special connection to the Barbadian community.

“[The donation] was also a form of appreciation to the home which, for several years, took care of a Barbadian who was resident at the facility and who, from all accounts was treated with dignity and care,” states the release.

Present for the hand-over of the medical bed, which will be used by resident Willoughby Whittaker, were Minister of Community Affairs, Youth and Sports Osbourne Bodden, DCFS Director Felicia Robinson, Barbadians Shawn and Marieke Birkett, and Renee Clarke.

Mr. Bodden and Ms. Robinson expressed their gratitude for the timely and appropriate donation and thanked the Barbadian community for their very active community service and contribution to the Cayman community at large.