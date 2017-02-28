CIBC FirstCaribbean helps startup entrepreneurs

Ten Habitat, a nonprofit which focuses on developing investor-ready startup Caribbean entrepreneurs, and CIBC FirstCaribbean are partnering in a venture to support local and regional startups.

Gary Brown, chief executive officer of CIBC FirstCaribbean and chairman of CIBC FirstCaribbean’s charitable foundation, and Selwyn Cambridge, founder of Ten Habitat, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the bank’s Barbados offices to support the work of Ten Habitat with a grant of US$15,000 for each of the next three years.

“At CIBC FirstCaribbean, we recognize the need for young entrepreneurs to get that grounding in starting their businesses, and so we support the work of Ten Habitat and organizations like it that will hold the hands of young startups to guide them on the way to successful businesses,” Mr. Brown said.

Ten Habitat will expose young entrepreneurs to a range of support, through its global network of experts, coaches and mentors, that will help them build their businesses. Ten Habitat also provides a co-working space for the businesses and stages a number of key events annually aimed at strengthening the entrepreneurs’ skills.

CIBC FirstCaribbean is one of the first corporate entities to support Ten Habitat in this effort. The program will be rolled out in Barbados first and then to the rest of the Caribbean.