Courtney loses appeal in reckless driving case

Three-year sentence stands for injuring elderly couple in road incident

Corporate lawyer Simon Courtney lost his appeal against sentence and conviction for reckless driving and causing grievous bodily harm to two elderly tourists in January 2015.

After a jury trial, he was sentenced in July 2016 to three years’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for five years.

Grand Court judge Charles Quin delivered the decision of the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal on Thursday afternoon. He provided copies of the 36-page judgment to the prosecuting and defense counsel, but he did not read it into the record.

Justice Quin, sitting as a single judge of the Court of Appeal, said only that the three judges hearing the matter on March 9 had rejected all eight grounds of appeal against conviction and rejected all grounds of appeal against sentence.

Courtney, 50, had pleaded not guilty to causing serious bodily harm to the couple in an incident on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, shortly after 5 p.m., when his car left the road and hit the victims, who were walking on the sidewalk along West Bay Road. The car was a Mustang Shelby GT 500.

Courtney had just left The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman’s Sunday brunch. He maintained that the car had slid and spun because the road surface was wet. In giving evidence, he said he had left the scene to call 911. He said he believed he had sustained a concussion in the incident, but no medical evidence was submitted to support that position.