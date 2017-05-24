LIVE: Election Day, May 24, 2017

… Continued from Compass homepage …

Update: 10:45 a.m.

Marco Archer wishes he had more time. Mr. Archer, a candidate in George Town Central, said Wednesday morning that he would’ve liked more opportunities to get his message across.

“We only got out of the parliament in the last days of March,” he said. “But I think it went very well nonetheless.”

Mr. Archer, who cast his own vote in the George Town North district, said he perceived a good turnout Wednesday morning and that the voting process went off very smooth with no hitches or holdups.

“I think it’s wonderful that we can have a peaceful electoral process where we’re able to participate in the election and the selection of our government,” he said. “It’s going well today. My hope is that it will continue that way and we’ll have reason to celebrate this evening when the votes are announced.”

Joey Hew was all business Wednesday morning, and the candidate for George Town North nearly drove away before meeting with the media in the exclusion zone. But when an enterprising reporter called his name, Mr. Hew got in his car, drove it 30 feet and re-parked for the express purpose of an interview.

“I’m pretty relaxed today,” he said. “I think we’ve done our work over the last four years. I think people are pretty happy with us. And God willing, if they agree with me, we’ll be victorious today.”

Mr. Hew found it hard to gauge the turnout, but he said that it had been steady all morning. He also said that national averages for Cayman elections have yielded nearly an 80 percent turnout and that he expected to see the same on Wednesday. But no matter what happened, Mr. Hew was at peace.

“It takes a lot for any person to put themselves forward, and so I don’t take any of my opponents for granted and I respect both of them,” he said. “I wish them all the luck and may the best person win.”

Matthew Leslie is just thankful for all the people who have helped him along the way.

Mr. Leslie, a candidate in Prospect, cast his vote Wednesday morning in George Town North, and he said he was appreciative of all the people who helped him in ways both large and small.

“I’m very grateful for the volunteers,” he said. “It’s not like America where we have massive budgets to take on all the staff you want. You have to take on volunteers and you have to work on their time.

My campaign had a good size of volunteers and I really appreciate them going door to door with me.”

Mr. Leslie said he was satisfied with his campaign and confident heading into the day, and he said he hoped that the people in his district would consider the past when casting their ballot.

*****

Update: 10:30 a.m.

Roy McTaggart placed his vote early Wednesday morning and seemed excited about the end of the campaign season. Mr. McTaggart, who’s running in George Town East, placed his vote in George Town North and said that the process was “dead simple” and that he was in and out in 60 seconds.

Cayman citizens tend to vote early, said Mr. McTaggart, and the afternoon could be quiet as the candidates wait for the votes to be tallied. The final day of the campaign brought a rally of about 600 people to Kirk Plaza for Mr. McTaggart, and he was hoping to have made a lasting impression.

“I don’t want to sound as if I’m campaigning in any way, but I’m just wishing everybody a very safe Election Day. I hope to get the public out to do their civic duty and cast their vote,” he said.

*****

Update: 10:25 a.m.

Karin Thompson strode through the gates of George Town Primary School bright and early on Wednesday morning, and she greeted a line of voters queued up to make their selection.

Ms. Thompson, running for the first time on her own ticket, said that she has lived in George Town North for 40 years and that she has been involved in politics since 1976. But now, awake on only ninety minutes’ sleep, she was happy for the end of the campaign and hopeful about the ballots.

“I’d like to say excited, but the truth is instead of being excited, I have a sense of fulfillment, a sense of self-satisfaction,” she said shortly before the polls opened. “As I look through the gate at all those voters, irrespective of who they’re voting for, they’ve come to vote. And they have a choice of three.”

*****

Update: 10:15 a.m.

At George Town Central, independent candidate Kenneth Bryan was out greeting voters as they made their way to the town hall to vote.

A line of people snaked around the side of the building and Mr. Bryan estimated around 150 people had been out to vote before 9 a.m.

He said, “I am feeling positive. The set up went smooth. My agent is out and there is a lot of smiling faces coming in and out of the polls so I’m happy about that.

“I feel confident. It is just a matter of time now and making sure we supervise the process. We have people out getting people to the polls if they need assistance.”

Mr. Bryan said he would be voting later in the morning at George Town East.

*****

Update: 9:40 a.m.

Progressives candidate Barbara Conolly voted in George Town East. She is running in George Town South.

She observed a long line at the George Town South polling station but said there was no line at the George Town East location.

On the outcome of One Man, One Vote, she said, “It’s to be determined. But I feel One Man, One Vote is a good system in that it supports accountability between the MLA and the constituents.”

She said the system has made it more manageable for candidates to reach voters.

With the new system, she said some voters who are not excited about the candidates in their constituency may not turn out.

*****

Update: 9:30 a.m.

*****

Update: 9:15 a.m.

Voters and candidates turned out first thing in the morning in West Bay’s voting districts.

John Jefferson Jr. a candidate for the Cayman Democratic Party in West Bay South feels very confident about his party’s prospects in this election. Come 10 o’ clock tonight, he said, “we’ll have reason to celebrate.”

He said the advantage of the new voting system, which divides West Bay into four voting districts, is that it makes very clear which area a candidate is responsible for.

Cayman Democratic Party leader McKeeva Bush was one of the first to cast his vote in West Bay West. He said he is “very confident,” of the election outcome, especially after last night’s rally in George Town and the last district meetings. “They have been well attended. People are very interested.” Asked what would be a success for him in terms of seats won in today’s election, Mr. Bush said: “Eleven.”

Here is a gallery of the Election Day action so far.

*****

Update: 9 a.m.

*****

Update: 8:55 a.m.

Update: 8:50 a.m.

North Side’s early problem is parking

Police officers assist at exclusion zone

CAROL WINKER

[email protected]

Andy McCoy lives just a few houses away from the Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre in North Side, so it was no problem for him to walk over early Wednesday morning to cast his ballot in Cayman’s 2017 General Elections.

Other voters, who drove to the polling station, were met at the driveway entrance with an apologetic smile and a polite suggestion that they park further along the road and walk in.

The edge of the driveway was determined to be the boundary for the mandatory 300-foot exclusion zone.

Drivers accepted the advice good-naturedly, parked and walked back.

Police Constables Elizabeth McIntosh and Nasir Ramzan were the officers stationed at the boundary.

PC McIntosh expressed concern for elderly voters who might have difficulty making the trek, which is on a slight incline. She contacted election officials inside the polling station and came back satisfied with the proffered solution:

If there is any person who cannot walk up to the civic center, the presiding officer is to be notified and she will send someone down to escort them in.

While Mr. McCoy was the first person to approach the exclusion zone, others began arriving at a steady pace, usually two people per car. The police officers received word at 7 a.m. to allow voters through and in the first five minutes, 22 people had begun their walk to the polls.

Before 6:30 a.m. candidates and/or their agents were already inside where they could watch the presiding officer go through preliminary procedures followed in all 19 electoral districts. They included exhibiting the empty ballot box to all observers and then locking it with a padlock for which the presiding officer holds the key. A second lock, in the form of a uniquely numbered single-use metal strip, was also attached.

Finally, a plasticized tape seal was placed over the edge of the lid onto the body of the ballot box. Anyone present could sign that seal as witness to the integrity of the process.

Voting continues until 6 p.m.

*****

Update: 8:40 a.m.

Elections Office staff and volunteers had a very early start on Election Day, convening before the crack of dawn in order to deploy ballot boxes and other materials to Cayman’s polling stations.

Here is a news release from GIS describing the activity:

Elections staff deployed with clockwork precision starting from 4 am this morning (Wednesday, 24 May 2017). The poll staff along with all logistical staff loaded up the empty ballot boxes along with all the necessary paraphernalia on to individual vans and deployed to the 17 polling stations on Grand Cayman, with those going to North Side and East End moving out first.

Also present at the Elections Office on Smith Road were local poll observers Mr. Jennison Nunez, Mr. Renard Moxam and Mr. Eldon Whittaker who were ready to start their visits of all the polling stations during the entire day of voting all around Grand Cayman to observe and report to the Supervisor of Elections.

At the Government Administration Building, the Elections Command Centre, the tech rooms and the Media Centre were also open and manned from 4 am for the 7 am start of polling.

“I am very pleased at the roll out – everything is going smoothly as planned and organized,” commented Supervisor of Elections, Mr. Wesley Howell.

*****

Update 8:25 a.m.

Chris Duggan and his team of special constables are out on patrol making sure campaign signs are down, keeping an eye out for other law and order offenses and helping ensure the election runs smoothly.

****

Update 8:15 a.m.

George Town South candidate Alric Lindsay said One Man, One Vote was confusing and could lead to surprises for voters:

“I think it was confusing. As a candidate I had to explain to different people who are in different districts.

“I think it was an educational experience but a confusing experience for some people. I think there could be improvements to the system, including the way the boundary lines are drawn.

“There are many people who want to sit and talk about different views and who their candidate is. But when the boundary line divides the community physically, then it reduces that chance to have conversation.”

On the other hand, independent George Town South candidate Paul Hurlston had positive remarks about the new voting system:

“So far from what I’ve seen, the participation has been really great. I think One Man, One Vote will give people more power. They can hold [government] accountable. … I am really pleased with it.”

He expected turn out to be high, around 80 or 90 percent.

*****

Update: 8 a.m.

Tara Rivers, independent candidate in West Bay South, who attended the polling station before it opened said there was a great turnout of voters early. “This is a good sign.”

Ms. Rivers’ campaign has been really encouraging and positive, she said.

And now she is looking forward to free and fair elections and a smooth process.

“I just hope that we continue to be civil, no matter the outcome. We still have to live together as a community and we have to keep that in perspective.”

*****

Update: 7:50 a.m.

At the Red Bay polling station scores of people were out early to vote. The car park at Red Bay Primary School was full and by 7:30 more than 50 people had already cast a vote.

Cayman Democratic Party candidate Denniston Tibbetts was out front greeting voters early, while Roy Tatum, agent for premier Alden McLaughlin, was among those casting their votes.

Paul Watler was among a small crowd of voters there when the polls opened at 7 a.m. He said the process had gone smoothly and he felt the new system was simpler and fairer.

*****

As Cayman Islands polling stations opened at 7 a.m., voters were already lining up to cast their ballots in today’s elections.

Voting process should take three minutes, clerk to ballot box

*****

From the time a voter stands in front of the poll clerks to the time he or she deposits the ballot and leaves the polling station, no more than three minutes should have elapsed.

That is the time frame explained by Elections Office training officer Rupert McCoy – the time frame election workers in Grand Cayman have been aiming for since they first met on Feb. 9. The time frame was reinforced as training sessions continued in March and April.

Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell encouraged election workers and even offered additional small group sessions if needed.

“We want you to be comfortable with processing people as they come through,” he said at a gathering of presiding officers, poll clerks, field officers and logistics teams. Each had been given a handbook detailing the duties of each position; studying it between training sessions was strongly recommended.

Click here to read the full story.

Don’t have a voter ID? This is how you can still vote

Voter identification cards for more than 21,000 electors were to be distributed by the Cayman Islands Elections Office during the first few weeks of May, and Friday, May 19, is the very last day to pick one up. However, the cards are not strictly necessary for a registered voter to cast their ballot on May 24. Local law requires the Elections Office to issue ID cards. The cards are used at the polling station to vote, but other forms of ID can be used as well. Click here to read the full story. Rules you need to know for Election Day The Elections Law sets out procedures by which registered voters will cast their ballots and have them counted, but even people who are not voters will be affected by some of the law’s provisions. Chief among these is the ban on liquor and the requirement that employees be given time off to vote. Wednesday, May 24, is a public holiday because it is the day appointed for the holding of a general election. Time off to vote Schools, public offices and many businesses will be closed, but if registered voters are working that day, they must be given reasonable time off to vote. Click here to read the full story. How elected officials form a government

Government, as the word is typically used, refers to the people who have responsibility for formulating policies and directing how those policies should be implemented.

In fact, these policymakers form just one branch of Cayman’s government, the Executive. It consists of the governor, as the representative of Her Majesty the Queen; and Cabinet, which is comprised of the premier (sometimes referred to as the chief minister) and six other ministers plus the deputy governor and the attorney general.

There are two other branches of government – the Legislature, which makes the country’s laws; and the Judiciary, which interprets and applies the laws.

After the general election on May 24, the 19 individuals elected as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will have a role in the formation of a government – that is, in determining which of them will be the Cabinet ministers.

Click here to read the full story.