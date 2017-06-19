Security camera catches man trying to smash his way into Popeye’s

A security camera at Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen in Eastern Avenue captured footage of a driver trying to break the window at the restaurant’s drive-through in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The man drove up to the restaurant window, got out of his car and kicked the window. He then leaned his back against his car for leverage and repeatedly tried to kick in the glass, before removing items from his car which he used to try to break the window.

When his efforts prove unsuccessful, he got back in his car and drove away.