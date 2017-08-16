A vehicle caught fire outside a restaurant on North Church Street Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., causing heavy traffic congestion.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service confirmed the road is now clear and open for use.

RCIPS and fire fighters responded to the scene following a 911 call.

“Traffic was diverted to ensure the safety of members of the public,” an RCIPS release said.

“After putting out the fire and examining the vehicle, the Fire Department determined that this was an electrical fire and there was nothing suspicious seen at this time.”