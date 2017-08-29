Cory Martinson, the Cayman Islands’ acting deputy information commissioner, pleaded guilty in Summary Court on Tuesday to disorderly conduct and causing damage to property, in this case a government vehicle.

Martinson allegedly used indecent language to a police officer and caused $580 worth of damage to a police car with his head after an incident at Public Beach in late December last year. “It seems to be a very strong head he has, sir,” attorney John Furniss said to Magistrate Valdis Foldats on Tuesday.

Martinson still has two cases awaiting disposition – a disorderly conduct charge and resisting a police officer – and is due back in court on Oct. 30. Magistrate Foldats ordered a social inquiry report for Martinson, who previously worked for Citizenship and Immigration Canada before his stint in Cayman.

Mr. Furniss said his client had reached an agreement with the owner of The Jungle, a local bar, after compensating the proprietor for damage to his property. The owner of The Jungle does not wish to pursue further charges against Martinson, according to Mr. Furniss.

According to his government biography, Martinson was a commissioned officer with the Canadian Armed Forces Reserves and worked seven years at the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia. He first came to the Cayman Islands to work in September 2009, and after working a one-year stint, he returned to work for the Information Commissioner’s Office in October 2013. Martinson was named acting deputy information commissioner effective Jan. 1, 2014.