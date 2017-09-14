A Bodden Town seaside home undergoing renovation was the scene of a search Thursday morning as Scientific Support Officers and police sifted beach sand from a pile alongside the home.

Two white tents covered the area where officers worked. Wearing face masks and surgical gloves, officers hovered over a wooden and wire sieve placed over a rusted wheelbarrow and picked objects out of the remnants as the sand was sifted.

Every so often, an officer would pluck an object from the screen and place it into a brown paper bag held by an officer from the Scientific Support Unit.

When passersby stopped to inquire what was taking place, police ushered them along, saying only that they were carrying out an investigation.

Royal Cayman Islands Police Service spokeswoman Jacqueline Carpenter said she was “unable to comment at this time on any ongoing investigation.”