Improved preparation and response to extreme events

By Jorge Familiar

Countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have lived through trying days. First it was Irma, a Category 5 hurricane, which wreaked havoc in the Caribbean. Then came hurricane Katia, which landed over the weekend in the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, while Jose hovered as the third hurricane to form over the Atlantic in a week. And if that was not enough, an 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck Mexico, leaving over 90 people dead and hundreds of victims, especially in the poorest states of the south, close to the epicenter.

While we continue to mourn the dead, and to assess losses and damages, it is not too early to note how far our region has come in terms of preparation and recovery from natural disasters.

Let me start with the earthquake in Mexico, which brought back powerful memories for those us who lived through its 1985 quake. That catastrophic 8.0-magnitude event left thousands of people dead in Mexico City, around 30,000 injured, 250,000 people homeless, and 900,000 with damaged homes.

By Thursday, the death toll of last week’s quake stood at nearly 100. That is already too many, but clearly it is not a repetition of 1985. The key differences between both earthquakes is that the one last week was more than twice as deep and the epicenter was farther from the capital of the country, one of the most populated cities in the world. Also, markedly different were the preparation and the response.

Thirty years ago, few knew how to act, and had little advanced warning of what was coming. This time, seismic alarms, heard through the 8,200 megaphones deployed throughout the capital, went off more than 60 seconds before the tremors started. As they had been instructed in many earthquake drills, millions of Mexicans went to the safest point inside or outside their homes. There is no question that more than 30 years of preparation have made a difference.

Following the 1985 earthquake, Mexican authorities adopted earthquake-resistant building codes. The country rebuilt in a resilient way, to avoid catastrophic results in a future earthquake. In many ways, the 1985 disaster was a turning point for the country. It marked the emergence of organized civil society to face a formidable challenge. Thousands of students and volunteers dug out victims from the wreckage, organized relief efforts, and helped the homeless. In addition, the country also took measures to prepare people for catastrophic events. In a nutshell, Mexico adopted a brand new, forward-looking urban development plan to protect people from future catastrophes.

Fortunately, Mexico is not alone. In the Caribbean, prone to deadly storms and hurricanes, great progress has been made to prepare and respond to natural threats. Over the last decade, most countries have enacted laws and implemented policies to improve preparation and coordination across sectors. They have established new agencies to better manage emergency response and recovery.

Countries such as Haiti and the Dominican Republic, which were fortunately mostly spared from Irma and Jose, drew lessons from past experiences and took proactive action. Hundreds of residents in the most vulnerable areas were evacuated, alert broadcast systems were activated, and shelters and supplies were put in place.

But despite these efforts, vulnerability remains. Since 1980, eight countries in the Caribbean have experienced a natural disaster with an economic impact that exceeded 50 percent of their annual Gross Domestic Product.

In response, countries now also can count on new instruments to help them better prepare and recover. All Eastern Caribbean countries, as well as Jamaica and Haiti, for instance, are members of an insurance mechanism, which takes advantage of risk pooling to provide financing to respond quickly to disasters. Thus, less than 15 days after Irma swept through the region, Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Turks and Caicos Islands, Haiti and The Bahamas will be receiving payouts amounting to US$29.6 million.

Some of these new instruments not only provide emergency lending but do so to countries that adopt specific actions to strengthen their disaster risk management.

Just as in 1985, when the World Bank supported Mexico to recover from the catastrophic earthquake though a reconstruction loan, today we stand ready to assist countries in assessing damage and losses, and accessing emergency financing after natural disasters. We are also helping them better insure against future catastrophic events and be better prepared when they happen.

Jorge Familiar is the World Bank’s Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Editor’s note: Shortly after this column was received Tuesday, central Mexico was struck by another major earthquake.