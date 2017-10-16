Members of the Feed Our Future board, from left, Anthony Lawson, Tabitha Crowley, Stacey VanDevelde, Frank Balderamos, Anna Goubault, Daniel Cummings and Simone Ross, line up at the charity’s annual Island Roast at the Camana Bay Beach on Saturday night.

The outdoor fundraiser featured cuisine by The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, Mise en Place, Smokin’ Bros, Lobster Pot, Catch, Amvivo, Avecita, Agua, Saucha and Vivo, as well as music by the Nathan Herrera duo and DJ Selecta Renegade. Feed Our Future helps provide school lunches for students in public and private schools. – PHOTO: MAGGIE JACKSON