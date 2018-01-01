Proud of Them: Van Genderen recognized for academic achievements

Anja Ruth van Genderen, 17, of Bodden Town, is among the latest group of young people to be recognized as part of the “Proud of Them” initiative.

Anja excelled academically throughout her high school years at Cayman Prep and High. She started high school in Year 8 after completing Grade 6 at Montessori by the Sea. Each year, she made significant achievements and secured the Principal’s Award as well as top academic awards in various subject areas, according to a press release. In 2014, she was awarded the DART Minds Inspired High School Scholarship.

At graduation from Cayman Prep and High in 2016, she received two of the most prestigious awards in academics – The Dart Award of Excellence in STEM, and the Ernst and Young 2016 Achievement Award for excellence. She received subject prizes in art, biology, chemistry, economics, English, literature, French and physics.

In 2016, Anja was the top achieving student at Cayman Prep and High in her external examinations, receiving passes in 11 subjects with 10 A*s and one A. In summer of 2017, she earned A’s in all five of her AS-Level examinations in biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics and extended project qualification. Currently in Year 13, Anja is focusing on achieving her goal to study biochemistry at university in the United Kingdom next year.

She has also been a keen participant in Model United Nations conferences each year since Grade 9. She is a prefect, and assists with tutoring younger students with classwork and homework through her school’s Learning Buddies program.

In sports, Anja is a passionate equestrian and interacts with horses almost on a daily basis. She is the proud owner of a local Appaloosa pony and trained six days a week in the discipline of dressage to compete at the U.S. Equestrian Federation 2015 Second Level Test 3 category. She competes locally several times per year and has placed in the top three many times. Last summer, she was reserve champion for both the preliminary and elementary levels in the adult category.

She is also a budding artist and combines her love of horses with her passion for art. In her spare time, she finds satisfaction in drawing, painting and making digital images of horses and other animals.

The Proud of Them initiative recognizes the positive achievements of young people between the ages of 10 and 25. Through a public nomination process, individuals are honored in various categories. Each person selected is featured for six months on billboards across the Cayman Islands and receives a certificate and $500.