Indecent assault of juvenile reported

Royal Cayman Islands Police are investigating an indecent assault of a minor which was reported Sunday evening at Smith Barcadere.

According to police, it was alleged that a man, 51, had “inappropriately touched” a juvenile while in the water. By the time police arrived, the suspect had left the area.

“It was further reported to officers that the man may have inappropriately touched other juveniles at the location as well,” an RCIPS statement on the incident read.

The suspect was arrested near the crime scene Sunday and arrested on suspicion of indecent assault on a female juvenile.