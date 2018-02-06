Business in brief: Kaitlyn Elphinstone joins Cayman Enterprise City as marketing manager

Cayman Enterprise City, Cayman’s special economic zone, has hired Kaitlyn Elphinstone as its marketing manager.

In this role, Ms. Elphinstone will be responsible for executing the zone’s marketing strategy and coordinating projects which include public relations, digital media, advertising, printed collateral, event management and social media.

She will also work with CEO Charlie Kirkconnell and the business development team to realize opportunities for the zone as they arise.

Ms. Elphinstone comes to CEC with six years of experience as a communications professional carrying out public relations, digital and social media campaigns, and arranging event management in the Cayman Islands. Most recently, she served as the communications and public engagement manager at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands, where she was responsible for the management of marketing, branding, public relations, special event delivery, volunteer and membership programs, as well as the gallery’s store.

“CEC is committed to helping Caymanians compete for the jobs that are now being created, and will be created, in this expanding zone,” said Mr. Kirkconnell. “With her connections in the local community, Kaitlyn will help us reach out and stay engaged.”

Carey Olsen advises on billion dollar restructuring of Bis Industries

Offshore law firm Carey Olsen has advised entities managed by The Carlyle Group and affiliates of Värde Partners on the A$1.2 billion (US$950 million) restructuring and recapitalization of the Bis Industries group, an Australian resources logistics and materials handling provider.

As a result of the transaction, implemented via two Australian creditors’ schemes of arrangement and a subsequent recapitalization through a partial debt-for-equity swap, Bis will cut its total debt from A$1.2 billion to A$280 million and A$38 million in finance leases.

Following the transaction, which has received both shareholder and court approval, senior secured creditors, including entities managed by Carlyle and affiliates of Värde Partners, hold 96 percent of the shares in the new Bis holding vehicle, a Cayman exempted company. The remaining 4 percent is owned by existing payment-in-kind note holders.

The transaction is notable, Carey Olsen said in a press release, because it was the first time a creditors’ scheme of arrangement had been used in the Australian market as an interim stabilizing step in a broader restructuring process.

Carey Olsen advised on the Cayman corporate, regulatory and finance aspects of the transaction, as well as the set-up of the holding company used in the restructuring.

eVestment launches digital assets hedge fund database

Institutional investment data and analytics provider eVestment has launched a digital assets segment on its hedge fund database.

Digital assets could include cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum or litecoin, as well as initial coin offerings.

“The universe will be able to accommodate new, yet-to-be-developed digital assets as this space evolves over time,” the company said in a press release.

The product comes in response to demand from investors, consultants and hedge fund managers for information sharing about digital investment opportunities.

“We’re seeing the most interest in digital assets hedge funds among family offices, fund of funds and high-net-worth individuals right now, but it’s only a matter of time before larger institutional investors become interested in this as well,” said eVestment Vice President Chris Sparenberg. “We look forward to providing the most comprehensive look at this interesting and fast-growing investment opportunity to our clients.”

Data fields in the digital assets database will include return expectations, market exposure, investment process and process type to enable the comparison of digital assets hedge funds to the thousands of other alternative and traditional investment opportunities.

Citco Trustees welcomes new managing director

Citco Trustees (Cayman) Limited has appointed Nadine Watler as its new managing director.

Ms. Watler has more than 23 years’ experience in the financial services industry. She has held senior positions in the banking, legal and fiduciary services sectors and possesses a wealth of demonstrated experience managing teams, driving organizational change, streamlining business operations and implementing internal controls and process efficiencies.

Ms. Watler is a qualified attorney by profession, an accredited director, an associate with the Canadian Securities Institute and the Institute of Canadian Bankers, a STEP affiliate member and a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She also holds memberships with the Cayman Islands Law Society, the Caymanian Bar association and 100 Women in Finance and is a notary public in the Cayman Islands.

Campbells adds litigator to its Litigation, Insolvency & Restructuring Group

Mo Haque, QC, has joined the Litigation, Insolvency & Restructuring Group at Campbells.

Mr. Haque is an experienced commercial litigator who took Silk in England at the age of 41. He brings more than 20 years of dispute resolution and arbitration experience to the firm.

Mr. Haque, formerly of Crown Office Chambers in London, joins Campbells as a partner in the Cayman Islands and will be relocating permanently to the firm’s BVI office.

He has advised on a wide range of cases ranging from insolvency and winding up issues to the professional liabilities of directors, liquidators and receivers.

“We are delighted that Mo has chosen to join our team,” said Guy Manning, partner and head of Campbells’ Litigation, Insolvency & Restructuring Group. “Mo is an exceptional lawyer and advocate and is acknowledged for his expertise and deep experience.”

Caymanian lawyer joins investment management firm

Caymanian lawyer Caroline Dell has taken a position as an in-house counsel with Man Group, an active investment management firm, in London after three secondments with the company.

Ms. Dell completed her Bachelors of Law with honors and Legal Practice Course at the College of Law. Following her studies, she began her legal career with Maples and Calder in 2008 as an articled clerk and was admitted as an attorney-at-law in the Cayman Islands in 2010.

Ms. Dell was a member of the firm’s Investment Funds group specializing in registered mutual funds, private equity funds and the regulation of investment managers, as well as general corporate and commercial matters.

Caroline was first seconded to Man Group’s Swiss office for eight months in 2011 and then to their London office for six months from 2012-2013 and for nine months in 2017. During her secondments, she worked alongside Man Group’s in-house lawyers practicing Cayman Islands law.

“I am grateful to Maples and Calder for providing me with valuable training and experience, and also for making the collaboration with Man Group possible,” Ms. Bell said.

“We are delighted to support Caroline as she takes this next step in her career,” said managing partner of Maples and Calder’s London Office, Paul Govier. “This incredible opportunity is indicative of the caliber of lawyers that Maples and Calder develops through our Articles of Clerkship program and our ability to second our lawyers with leading companies around the globe.”

Mourant Ozannes strengthens finance practice

Offshore law firm Mourant Ozannes has promoted Chinyin Johnston to its global partnership. The firm has also appointed two new partners in its Jersey office, bringing the total number of partners at the firm to 60.

Ms. Johnston is a Cayman Islands and BVI qualified finance lawyer based in the firm’s London office.

Mourant Ozannes partner and head of the Cayman corporate practice, Hayden Isbister, said: “Chinyin is a highly talented lawyer, making an exceptional contribution to our business and playing a vital role in the organic growth of our Caribbean practice. It’s a pleasure to welcome her to our partnership.”

Ms. Johnston joined Mourant Ozannes in 2015 and has extensive experience advising on BVI and Cayman Islands law aspects of banking and finance transactions. She regularly advises banks, borrowers and arrangers on a broad range of matters, including acquisition and leveraged finance, fund finance, asset finance, debt restructuring, derivatives and structured products, insolvency and security enforcement, project finance and real estate finance.