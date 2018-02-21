Cayman International School closed for rest of day

UPDATE at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday

The George Town landfill has been closed to the public, following a fire that ignited between 12:00 and 12:30 p.m. today, according to the Department of Environmental Health.

Fire Service crew from the Central and West Bay fire stations, along with off-duty fire personnel were at the scene and working to extinguish the blaze near the top of the landfill.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service deployed its helicopter and was using thermal imaging equipment to assess the fire.

The Department of Environmental Health expected the smoke to disperse by the end of the day.

A detailed report from the DEH team was expected.

Original story

Fire officers are working to contain a fire at the George Town landfill as of 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fire is in a 100-by-300 feet area in the south side of the landfill, according to a government information officer.

The information officer said more details will be forthcoming soon.

Caitlin Crumpton, the marketing and communications manager at Cayman International School, said classes at the school have been cancelled for the rest of the day and students are being sent home.

Smoke is not affecting the campus and there is no immediate danger, but the cancellation was made as a precautionary measure, she said.