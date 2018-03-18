Iain Nigel MacKellar, who is awaiting a hearing to determine whether he will be extradited to the United States, was back in court on Friday for a conference on the status of his confinement.

Mr. MacKellar, who is accused of fraud involving a veterinary product for fleas, has been in custody since December. His defense counsel, James Austin-Smith, asserted Friday that Mr. MacKellar has “severe and immediate” health concerns that cannot be addressed at Northward Prison.

Crown counsel Toyin Salako told Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez Friday that she sees no reason to change the conditions set out by the court and that she was confident that the medical staff at Northward can take care of the defendant’s medical needs “with absolutely no difficulty.”

“Our position as to bail remains exactly the same as it’s been since the outset when Mr. MacKellar was arrested,” said Ms. Salako.

Magistrate Hernandez said that she needed more information before she was able to make a ruling. The magistrate told the defense counsel that she would like an alternative destination for Mr. MacKellar – such as a hospital or hospice care – that was not either the prison or his residence, and she told the Crown that she would like to know more about the prison’s ability to care for Mr. MacKellar.

The two sides will meet again in court on March 23 to discuss potential resolutions.

The date of Mr. MacKellar’s extradition hearing was not mentioned in court on Thursday.