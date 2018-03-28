Police seek missing cruise ship staffer

Police are trying to locate a cruise ship crew member who disembarked from the vessel on Thursday, March 22, when it visited Grand Cayman, but did not board before it departed.

Yusmaidys Ortiz Perez, 34, who is a Cuban national, has not made contact with authorities since leaving the MSC Opera cruise ship, police said.

Police received a report concerning the woman on Tuesday and are appealing for members of the public to help locate her.

Ms. Ortiz Perez is described as being about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with blonde hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information can call George Town Police Station at 949-4222.