A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and critically injured Monday morning on Shamrock Road in the Savannah area of Bodden Town.

According to police, the man was struck in the eastbound (outbound) lanes of Shamrock Road near Trumbach Drive, just east of the Lower Valley Agricultural Grounds.

He was taken to hospital with “life-threatening injuries” Monday, police said.

The crash clogged traffic through the Savannah area for a few hours during the middle of the day Monday as RCIPS officers directed drivers around the incident.

No arrests were immediately reported.