Medical emergency forces CAL to make early landing

A Cayman Airways flight travelling from New York to Grand Cayman was forced to make an unplanned stop in Miami this morning to address a passenger medical emergency.

Flight KX793 landed in Miami around 9:35 a.m. local time. Medical personnel met the aircraft on the ground and provided assistance to the passenger.

“The passenger was able to be deplaned and taken for the necessary medical attention. Other passengers remained onboard while the aircraft was refueled,” said a Cayman Airways statement.

The plane departed from Miami for Grand Cayman at 10:12 a.m.