Helicopter makes emergency landing at airport

There was brief confusion at Owen Roberts International Airport in George Town Thursday afternoon after a helicopter made an emergency landing.

A representative with tour company Cayman Islands Helicopters confirmed that the aircraft was theirs.

Several flights were delayed Thursday afternoon, as the situation with the helicopter was resolved on the tarmac.

Passenger Nicola Holdsworth contacted the Cayman Compass via Facebook.

“The pilot did an excellent job of landing us safely on the ground after 4 attempts (one at their place in George Town and 3 times at the airport,)” she said.