A teenaged female appeared in Summary Court on Friday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.

Britney Elizabeth Ebanks, 17, was charged following an incident that occurred just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, on Eastern Avenue.

Police issued a press release the next day, explaining that the 911 Communications Centre had received a report of a stabbing at the Crown Square Plaza. It said two women had been involved in an altercation during which one had been stabbed and sustained a serious injury.

She was transported to the hospital by private car where she was in critical but stable condition. A later press release advised that the victim/complainant had been released from the hospital on Sept. 12.

Ms. Ebanks reportedly sustained minor injuries in the incident and she was treated at the Cayman Islands Hospital before being held in custody.

On Friday, before Magistrate Valdis Foldats, defense attorney Prathna Bodden applied for bail and Crown counsel Kenneth Ferguson did not object.

Bail conditions set by the magistrate included recognizance in the sum of $950, residence at a specified address, curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and non-contact with the complainant and another named person.

The magistrate also prohibited Ms. Ebanks from discussing the incident “on any social media platform.”

He advised that wounding with intent is a category A offense, meaning that it can be dealt with only in the Grand Court. He transmitted that charge and the charge of wounding to the higher court, where Ms. Ebanks was directed to appear on Friday, Oct. 12.

The offensive weapon charge is one that can be heard only in Summary Court. In this case the weapon is alleged to have been a black-handled kitchen knife.