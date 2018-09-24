Police arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of assault after a video of a man hitting and kicking another man in a parking lot of Caribbean Plaza on West Bay Road was circulated on social media over the weekend.

Police said they were made aware of the video just after 11:50 p.m. on Saturday. The video showed an assault in progress. The suspect was also heard in the video making threats to the man while assaulting him, police said.

Several people were seen in the video observing the incident taking place.

“After receiving the report and the footage of the incident, an immediate investigation was launched into the matter,” police said in a statement Monday.

The suspect, from West Bay, was arrested shortly before 2 p.m. Monday on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm, affray and damage to property.

Superintendent Robert Graham said, “The behavior displayed in this video is not only alarming but also clearly unlawful. Such anti-social behavior will not be tolerated, and any such reports that we are made aware of will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the assault to contact George Town Police Station on 949-4222 or via the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777.