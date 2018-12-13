Local cellist wins spot at prestigious UK music school

At 13, Dequan Smith was mastering the piano and the trumpet, working toward top grades on international exams. He could also play the euphonium and a few other brass and wind instruments. But he’d never touched the strings.

That changed at a 2016 summer music camp run by the Cayman Arts Festival where he picked up a cello for the first time.

Within a week, said Dequan, now 16, he knew he had found his calling.

“I believe some people were meant to have an instrument and my instrument is my cello,” he said. “It feels like it’s filled a very big void in my life and I love it a lot.”

Just recently, the John Gray High School student was accepted at the Wells Cathedral School in England, one of only four secondary schools in the country that offer specialized courses in music. To be accepted, Dequan had to travel to England in the first week of December to audition, competing with other young musicians from around the world.

“I was surprised they asked me,” he said, explaining that he and other finalists were chosen to audition after submitting taped performances. “It was quite intimidating. If people are coming from Sweden or Hong Kong to audition, you know there’s going to be some stiff competition.”

With less than three years playing time under his belt, Dequan made an impression on the judges and was given a spot in the school.

It was the latest accolade in a short career that has been marked by two stints at the prestigious Luzerne Music Center summer camp in New York. Those trips were paid for by the Cayman Arts Festival, which has also provided a succession of cellos for Dequan, as well as tuition support for his music lessons.

In December 2017, he got the chance to play with Sheku Kanneh-Mason when the famous British cellist visited Cayman. Mr. Kanneh-Mason performed earlier this year at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Dequan’s cello teacher, Angharad Parkes, said her young student’s rapid progress is rare.

“It’s fairly unusual to see a student who’s blossoming so fast.” Ms. Parkes said, adding that he’s accomplished in two years what takes eight to 10 years for most people.

He’s exceptional, even by the standard of talented students.

“He has a really good chance of being a professional musician,” she said.

Ms. Parkes was also accepted to Wells, but gave up her spot in order to attend Idyllwild Arts Academy in California. She went on to earn a degree at the Royal Conservatory of Music’s Glenn Gould School in Toronto, Canada, and has played professionally in North America and Cayman.

She said she can relate to Dequan because she too had only been playing for a couple of years before winning her spot at Wells. Like her pupil, she said, when she was his age, “my life was all about the cello.”

While other kids might be sitting in front of the television or their computers at home, Dequan sits behind a cello, said Dequan’s foster father, Des McConvey, a retired teacher.

“Getting kids to practice sometimes is hard, but not with Dequan, not with the cello,” Mr. McConvey said. “He’s got that real passion for the instrument and a real drive to play it well. Once he started, he just took to it. It was like a duck to water.”

Dequan said he practices between two and 2½ hours per day. It was even more early on.

“When I first started playing cello, I didn’t come out of my room,” he said.

But in the McConvey home, such devotion is understood.

Dequan’s foster mother, Fran McConvey, is a music teacher at John Gray and plays the piano and violin. She and her husband took in Dequan and his younger sister Brooke when Dequan was 5.

Ms. McConvey often accompanies Dequan at home, Mr. McConvey said. And even though he does not play an instrument himself, he said he loves hearing the music. Until his son picked up the cello, however, he was not very familiar with its capabilities.

“I had never really listened to solo cello music,” he said. “I love to hear him play. He’s not just playing notes, he’s really interpreting the music.”

Ms. Parkes said she too is impressed by Dequan’s expressive playing. His ability, she said, makes her role different than it is with most of her students.

“It’s less like student and teacher and more like guide and explorer,” she said.

Dequan said he is still finding his voice with the cello. Among his influences are Jacqueline du Pré, Mstislav Rostropovich and Mr. Kanneh-Mason.

“No two cello players make the same sound,” he said. “It’s a very personal instrument.”

Part of that is just the way the instrument feels, he said. While he still enjoys playing the piano and trumpet, there’s nothing quite like the cello.

“It’s very nice to feel the contact with the bow and the strings, the vibration on your chest,” he said. “The instrument is shaped more like a human. It’s like you’re playing a human to make a beautiful sound.”

Dequan will be performing at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon at John Gray High School’s White Christmas concert. He will also appear at the Cayman Arts Festival’s Music at the Library concert at 6 p.m., Dec. 20 at the George Town Library. For information visit www.caymanartsfestival.com/events.