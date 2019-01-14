A Filipino national living in Bodden Town died Sunday afternoon in a water-related accident near Breakers, police said.

The unidentified man, 57, was reportedly with a group of men in two boats around 1:45 p.m. He was swimming when he began having difficulties and was unable to get back into either of the boats. He was pulled onboard by some of the other men and transported to shore.

A local resident lent his assistance, calling 911 and performing CPR on the man until an emergency crew arrived to transport the man to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead, officials said.

The man has not yet been identified by police, who said the matter is under investigation.