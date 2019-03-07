The Cayman Drama Society’s season continues with the award-winning play, “On Golden Pond.” It was famously adapted for the screen in 1981, winning Academy Awards for Henry Fonda, Katharine Hepburn and Best Adapted Screenplay for Ernest Thompson. The first Broadway production was in 1979, and a Broadway revival took place in 2005, which won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play and also the Tony for Best Actor in a Play.

The Society’s version is being brought to life by local award-winning director, Malcolm Ellis. The plot focuses on aging couple Ethel and Norman Thayer, who spend each summer at their home on a lake called Golden Pond. During the year the story takes place, they are visited by daughter Chelsea with her fiancé and his son in tow. The play explores, with both humor and pathos, the often turbulent relationship the young woman shared with her father growing up, and the difficulties faced by a couple in the twilight years of a long marriage.

Ethel (conciliatory, lucid and still energetic) and Norman (cantankerous and cranky) will be portrayed by real-life couple Mary Anne and Peter Kosa, last seen in the sellout run of “Love Letters.” Mary Anne says that “On Golden Pond” reminds her and Peter of what they imagined life in Cayman would have been like in the day. “It could be called ‘On Duck Pond,’” she says.

Ellis says he is enjoying working with a cast of six talented actors on this production. “Peter and Mary Anne are perfectly cast as the play’s leading couple, Ethel and Norman and we were very fortunate with our auditions to find strong actors to fit every role.” The supporting actors are Agata Kalicki (Chelsea), Martin Campion (Bill), Michael McLaughlin (Charlie) and Tyson Line, enjoying his Cayman Drama Society debut in the role of Billy.

Ellis recalls how he enjoyed the famous film version but was really impressed with the stage version’s powerful script. “Ernest Thompson is a gifted playwright, and this play deftly weaves emotional challenges about aging and relationships into a story that everyone can relate and respond to … and it’s laugh-out-loud funny as well!” he says

The show is being produced by Beverly Edgington and stage manager is Kelly Rooney. Edgington says that she was excited to work with such a talented cast to bring to life a genuine feel-good play. “The show highlights to us the ‘getting old’ factor and the problems and delights it can bring,” she says.

“On Golden Pond” ran twice on Broadway, toured the U.S. twice, and was performed live on television. It is a moving and funny show that is sure to sell out in Cayman.

“On Golden Pond” will play at the Prospect Playhouse on March 14-16; 21-23; and 28-30. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.cds.ky at $25 for adults and $15 for students.