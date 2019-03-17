A former supervisor at Bonaventure Boys Home appeared in Summary Court just before noon on Friday after being extradited from the United States.

Larry Levers, 46, faced charges of cruelty to a child and manslaughter following the death of a teenage boy on Nov. 29, 2015.

Risco Batten, 14, was a resident at the home when he drowned during a group outing.

Defense attorney John Furniss told Magistrate Valdis Foldats that Levers had arrived back on island either late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

For that reason, he explained, he was asking for time to put material together for a proper bail application.

Crown counsel Toyin Salako advised the court that Levers left Cayman in September 2016, by which time he was aware of an investigation into the incident and had already supplied some information about it.

Asked by the magistrate if Levers had been on police bail when he left, Salako confirmed that he was not.

She said police were aware of the fact that he was in Jamaica. He subsequently travelled to the U.S. with a different first name but with the last name Levers.

Salako noted that there was a co-defendant, who was scheduled to be in Grand Court on Friday, March 22. She asked that this defendant be put to the same date.

The magistrate explained that manslaughter can be dealt with only in the Grand Court. Cruelty to a child is a charge that can be heard in either court, so he was sending both charges to the higher court for March 22. He remanded Levers in custody until then, unless there is a bail hearing on an earlier date.