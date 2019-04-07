A prison officer who was charged in connection to an alleged rape is still on active duty, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said on Friday in the Legislative Assembly.

Responding to questions from opposition legislator Alva Suckoo, Manderson said two male prison officers were charged in relation to an alleged rape.

One was charged with rape, and that officer has been suspended. Another officer was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and making a threat to kill in relation to the same alleged rape incident, and this officer is still on duty, said Manderson.

Suckoo asked whether it is wise to have a prison officer still on duty after being charged with these offences.

Manderson replied that this person is one of two prison officers certified to train others in control and restraint techniques, and is vital to the operations at Northward.

“The prison director, who is best placed to make that call, made a judgement call that there is no risk to the organisation,” he said. “I am not in a position to second-guess that decision.”

Manderson said the on-duty prison officer should have his case heard by the end of this month.

“Obviously, if he’s convicted, there will be action taken,” he added.

It is not clear whether the alleged rape incident occurred in the prison itself. Details on the case were not discussed in the Legislative Assembly.

Police did not immediately respond to emailed questions about the matter, and Suckoo told the Compass that he does not know where the alleged incident happened.

“The reason why I’m asking these questions is because there are concerns, and I won’t say any more,” Suckoo said in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.