NEW: Visitor dies off Seven Mile Beach

A 77-year-old man died in a water-related incident along Seven Mile Beach on Friday afternoon.

The man was visiting the Cayman Islands from Massachusetts, USA, according to a news release from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Here is the police statement:

Water Related Death on Seven Mile Beach, 22 June

Just after 3:30pm yesterday 21 June, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to a report of a possible drowning incident at a resort along the Seven Mile Beach.

First aid was rendered to the victim at the the location that he was found and he was later transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim is a 77-year-old-man visiting the Cayman Islands from Massachusetts, USA.

The matter is currently under investigation.

The RCIPS extends condolences to his family.