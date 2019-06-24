Out-of-work Caymanians can avail of two weeks of paid work next month as the government runs its second National Community Enhancement (NiCE) Summer Project.

According to an announcement from the government on Monday, unemployed Caymanian and their spouses can take part in up to two weeks of “environmental beautification work,” which includes clearing away sargassum seaweed that has washed ashore.

“As well as providing temporary paid work, the NiCE project offers a chance for persons entering the job market to learn new skills whilst allowing persons re-entering the workforce, the opportunity to gain additional experience,” the government statement noted.

Registration and orientation for next month’s project, led by the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, will be held at the Lions Centre from 9am to noon on Tuesday, 2 July.

The project will cover repairs and maintenance, gardening, tidying up parks and cemeteries, beach clean-ups, clearing beach access, garbage collection, as well as cleaning roadside verges and general bush clearance.

“While the Government is encouraged that at 2.8% unemployment is now at its lowest in more than a decade, we are still keen to help those who are experiencing difficulties finding full-time work,” said Minister of Commerce Joey Hew in the statement.

“This Summer’s NiCE Project has been brought forward to assist in addressing the issue of sargassum on the beaches and coastline of Grand Cayman. A similar project will be conducted on the Sister Islands by the Ministry of District Administration,” he added.

NiCE applicants will need to bring a completed application form and supporting documentation to prove immigration status on registration day.

Participants will be required to attend work daily from 7am to 3pm Monday through Friday. The government stated that “vigorous vetting” would be done to ensure only those eligible to take part will accept in the programme.

Contracted workers will be paid $10 per hour; foremen will receive $12 per hour.

Application forms can be picked up at all district libraries in Grand Cayman, as well as from District MLA offices, the Needs Assessment Unit, Workforce Opportunities Residency Cayman, and from the Government Administration Building’s reception.

The government intends to undertake another NICE project in November this year to provide temporary seasonal employment in the run-up to the holiday season.