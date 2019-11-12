Breaking: Shooting in West Bay

One man has been injured in a shooting in West Bay.

Details are limited at the moment, but police have confirmed the incident and they are currently on the scene.

In a short statement issued this evening, police said, just before 5:30pm Tuesday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in West Bay, in the Boatswains Bay area.

One man was found unconscious with a suspected gunshot wound.

The area has been cordoned off as police conduct their inquiries.

Emergency personnel are still on the scene at this time.

Check back for more on this developing story. The Cayman Compass will update as further details are released.