Politicians pay tribute to premier’s father

Opposition members have said they are deeply saddened by the passing of Premier Alden McLaughlin’s father, Alden McNee McLaughlin Sr.

McLaughlin, 93, passed away on Monday following a long illness.

In a statement in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Opposition Leader Arden McLean described McNee McLaughlin as a man of “strong will and conviction”.

He said, following conversations with him, he would always leave enlightened, especially about the family lineage of those residing in East End. “[It] seemed like he knew everybody,” McLean said.

He also shared a story of the elder McLaughlin’s resoluteness during debate on constitutional changes in the Legislative Assembly in 2002/2003 when the speaker ordered that strangers be removed from the building because they were disturbing the proceedings.

Upon being approached, McLean said, McLaughlin Sr. offered up his hands to be cuffed and declared he was not leaving and that he was wearing “prison shoes”.

“It took the premier and myself to convince him to leave,” said McLean.

The Opposition also issued a statement on McLaughlin’s death, in which McLean added,

“May he never be forgotten not only for the good he has been to his fellowmen, but importantly for the principles he instilled in his children. I will remember him as a man of strong convictions and an abiding commitment to fairness and honesty.”

McLaughlin Sr., the statement said, was known to all members of the Opposition.

Savannah MLA Anthony Eden expressed his condolences, saying, “My family and I wish to extend our most heartfelt sympathies to Mr. McLaughlin and his family at this difficult time.”

House Speaker McKeeva Bush added his condolences, telling legislators on Wednesday that the premier’s father was an “eminent” member of the House as is his son.

Premier McLaughlin thanked everyone who had reached out to him and his family with their sympathies and support.

He described his father as a pragmatic and incredibly witty man.

“He lived a long productive and happy life and he lived to be 93 years and almost three months. So, we give God thanks for having such a wonderful father for so long.

“It was an odd feeling really to no longer to have a key reference point you have had all of your life. I feel a little bit adrift without that touchstone. But, if you don’t die young, you must grow old. So, it is now my turn to do what many have had to do much younger than me, to navigate this great mystery called life without my parents,” said the premier.

The Progressives party, which is led by the premier, in a short statement Tuesday evening, described McLaughlin Sr. as a stalwart of the PPM family.

“As long as he was able, he supported and advocated for the cause it represents. He supported his son Alden tirelessly and was a conspicuous figure in the Progressives family,” the statement added.

McNee McLaughlin’s funeral is planned for 2pm on Saturday, 16 Nov., at the Elmslie Memorial Church in George Town.

Legislators on Wednesday also extended condolences to Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers and her family on the passing of her uncle Ludwick Ebanks.