Man wanted in US continues fight against extradition

Ian Nigel Mackellar, of North Side, is looking to the Grand Court to have an extradition ruling overturned this week. MacKellar, 62, is wanted in Texas on a handful of charges including fraud and smuggling.

The charges stem from an issue dating back to 2008 when Mackellar and others are alleged to have smuggled counterfeit products to the US.

In September of 2018, Mackellar lost a two-year extradition battle in the Summary Court after Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez ruled in favour of the Crown.

Mackellar’s lawyers, during an appeal hearing in Grand Court Tuesday, requested that Justice Linda Dobbs overturn the Summary Court ruling.

The grounds for the appeal are that the alleged counterfeit products were actually original items that were incorrectly packaged.

Edward Fitzgerald QC, who is representing Mackellar, called the case “border line,” adding, “He [Mackellar] is not a murderer. He is not a terrorist. One ought to question whether there should have been an extradition hearing in the first place.”

Mackellar, who is originally from the UK, is a permanent resident. He is one of three men listed in the 2008 indictment. The other two have been convicted and sentenced.

Mackellar remains on bail while the matter continues.