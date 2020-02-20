There are plenty of opportunities on-island to get educated for the workforce. Here’s a round-up of schools and organisations that offer learning opportunities:

Cayman Islands Further Education Centre

The Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) offers a variety of certificate and diploma programmes in such areas as art and design, media, health, beauty therapy, hospitality, motor vehicle repair, childcare and development and business. It also offers work-readiness training, including internships in partnership with professional firms in Cayman.

w: schools.edu.ky/CIFEC/Pages/Home.aspx

Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman

The WORC National Training and Development Unit provides professional training for job seekers to prepare them for work-readiness. This includes communication, conflict resolution, financial management, workplace etiquette and customer service, including internship and apprenticeship opportunities. The WORC Employment Services Unit assists job seekers at every level of the employment process including registration, review of résumés, career guidance, identifying suitable job prospects and providing referrals to prospective employers.

t: 945-9672

e: [email protected]

w: worc.ky

Passport2Success

Passport2Success is a workplace-readiness programme that focuses on developing skills through training seminars, therapeutic intervention, community service and work experience, and is open to Caymanians aged 17 to 24; aged 15 to 17 school leavers, special needs students and single parents. The programme is an initiative of Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC) and the Ministry of Employment & Border Control, with support from major employers. Applications should be made to WORC.

t: 945-9672

e: [email protected]

w: worc.ky

Ready2Work KY

This government initiative is aimed at the unemployed and provides support to companies as they make best efforts to hire Caymanians. The work placement programme connects participants with employment opportunities in the private sector, designed to lead to long-term employment. The programme delivers structured training, individual and group support and other services to address barriers to accessing and maintaining employment. Applications should be made to Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman.

t: 945-9672

e: [email protected]

w: worc.ky

Community Vocational Training Centre

The Community Vocational Training Centre is a privately managed apprenticeship college for anyone wishing to train as an electrician, plumber, welder or air conditioning technician. Additionally, anyone with an interest in heavy equipment operation, truck driving, bartending, disc jockeying, customer service and tourism-related jobs can also receive training. Once courses are successfully completed, students are eligible for full certification and can work towards a professional licence or local industry standards. Students are assisted by local companies which offer job placement to give them the experience working in their chosen field. Courses are held in the evenings to facilitate those who work during the day. There are no entry requirements and courses are open to anyone in the community who is aged 17 or older.

t: 917-7320

Truman Bodden Law School

The Truman Bodden Law School offers a three-year full-time bachelor of laws (LL.B) (Hons) degree and a five/six-year part-time bachelor of laws degree, both awards of the University of Liverpool (UK), as well as an LL.M in International Finance: Law and Regulation, also an award of the University of Liverpool. The LL.M. is also offered part-time over two years, or one-year full time. The LL.M was introduced in 2017 when the law school also introduced a two-year postgraduate diploma in International Finance: Law and Regulation. Both programmes are open to qualified Caymanians and legal residents.

The school offers a postgraduate Professional Practice Course (PPC) in conjunction with Oxford Brookes University (UK), which leads to the award by the university of the postgraduate diploma in legal practice. To qualify as an attorney of law of the Cayman Islands, students must successfully complete the PPC (or equivalent qualifications) followed by 18 months of articles of clerkship.

The LL.B (Hons) degree is an undergraduate qualification, meaning that students are eligible to apply without the need to firstly obtain a bachelor’s degree. All successful LL.B graduates are eligible to pursue postgraduate professional training in the UK, as the law school has been awarded qualifying law degree status by the UK’s Joint Academic Standards Board.

t: 945-0077

e: [email protected]

w: lawschool.gov.ky

Minds Inspired

The Minds Inspired programme is a Dart initiative that promotes and encourages Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) education in Cayman. It offers various activities and events throughout the year, such as Maths Challenge, SeaPerch, MI Academy and MI Awards, and participation is open to students from all Cayman schools.

It also offers the Work-X programme, which provides eligible students with real-life work experience. It is open to Dart scholars and other college or university students seeking to gain valuable work experience.

t: 640-3676

e: [email protected]

w: mindsinspired.ky

Cayman International School

Cayman International School offers an International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma for students who complete the two-year programme, beginning in Grade 11. This course of study prepares students for the rigors of university at the highest levels. Challenging classes focus on writing, thinking and communicating, bridging the transition to university level courses. Students may also take individual courses for an IB certificate instead of the full IB diploma, earning university credits in a specific area. Counsellors offer guidance with the university search process, writing personal statements, standardised testing, application timelines and interviews. They also host admissions representatives from universities who travel to meet prospective students and provide in-depth information sessions regarding their institutions.

t: 945-4664

e: [email protected]

w: cis.ky

Enterprise Cayman

Enterprise Cayman is a partnership between Cayman Enterprise City and Cayman Islands Government and is designed to connect Caymanians with opportunities within the Special Economic Zone. This zone includes Cayman Tech City, Cayman Commodities & Derivatives City, and Cayman Maritime & Aviation City.

The partnership’s primary focus is to help young Caymanians, including those who wish to re-tool for a career change, acquire the skills they need to fill the jobs that are being created within the Special Economic Zone. Other goals include raising local awareness of, and interest in, STEM careers. In partnership with government agencies, the goal is also to help high school and college students acquire the resume writing, job interview techniques and networking skills needed to pursue STEM careers.

Additionally, Enterprise Cayman offers an annual summer internship programme, Summer in the City, for youths aged 18 to 25, which connects students and recent graduates with industry professionals within CEC’s three Special Economic Zones. It also hosts an online jobs portal and presents opportunities to school groups.

e: [email protected]

w: caymanenterprisecity.com/enterprise-cayman

Chamber Training Centre

The Chamber of Commerce is a leader in professional training and development in the Cayman Islands. With a wide variety of courses, including internationally recognised training opportunities available locally, it means students don’t need to leave the island to improve personal career prospects. The training centre offers five course categories: Workplace Essentials, Ken Blanchard Series, Legal Assist, Made For You, and Small Biz Bootcamps.

t: 743-9129

e: [email protected]

w: caymanchamber.ky

St. Matthew’s University

St. Matthew’s University has two streams of education: The School of Medicine and the School of Veterinary Medicine.

The School of Medicine’s basic science curriculum takes five semesters to complete after which time students can begin their clinical studies and rotations in teaching hospitals in the US or UK. Graduates can then earn residencies and/or permanent licensure in more than 40 states in the US, as well as Canada and other countries. Students also gain experience at the Cayman Islands Hospital and CTMH Doctors Hospital by touring with physicians, making patient rounds and reviewing charts with physicians and nurses.

The School of Veterinary Medicine’s basic science curriculum takes seven semesters to complete and includes clinical training abroad in the fourth year. During clinical training, students work with practising veterinarians and other veterinarian students as part of an agreement with numerous colleges of veterinary medicine in the US and Canada.

Additionally, while completing basic, preclinical and clinical sciences semesters, St. Matthew’s students have an opportunity to attain an MBA with a concentration in healthcare management from Davenport University, which is an online school.

t: 945-3199 (School of Medicine); 745-3199 (School of Veterinary Medicine)

e: [email protected]

w: stmatthews.edu

University of the West Indies

The institutionally accredited University of the West Indies (UWI) is amongst the top 4% of universities around the world. UWI serves the people of the region by offering higher, distance and continuing educational products, research and innovation and outreach services from all of its locations across the Caribbean region.

The UWI Open Campus Cayman Islands offers online and blended undergraduate, graduate, continuing education and summer programmes. Many of the UWI’s courses and programmes give students the opportunity to study while remaining in full-time employment. Students can attain diploma, certificate, associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees across several disciplines, including accounting, economics, banking and finance, criminology and paralegal studies, management, tourism, sports, education, psychology, health, sociology, social and youth development work. Through its local Continuing and Professional Education Programme, UWI also offers local face-to-face certificate courses in computer literacy, supervisory management, office management, human resource management, caring for the elderly, and early childhood education and development, among others.

t: 946-8322

e: [email protected]

w: open.uwi.edu

University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI)

UCCI is celebrating 45 years of providing dynamic, hands-on learning, discovery and innovation. The campus is a place with deep traditions focused on creating brighter futures in the Cayman Islands.

A wide range of associate, bachelor’s, master’s degrees and vocational training programmes are geared to local businesses, hotels and building trades. Associate degrees can be pursued in arts, sciences, applied sciences and legal studies, while bachelor’s degrees can be attained in business administration, sciences, nursing and education. The master’s of public administration, and master of business administration, are flexible so students can continue to work while furthering their education.

t: 623-8224

e: [email protected]

w: ucci.edu.ky

UCCI School of Hospitality Studies

This is the professional body for aspiring hospitality, leisure and tourism industry students. The UCCI School of Hospitality studies focus on career-growth and development with a combination of scholastic and on-the-job learning for both experienced and new hospitality students. Graduates receive an internationally recognised qualification from City & Guilds.

t: 623-8224

e: [email protected]

w: ucci.edu.ky

International College of the Cayman Islands (ICCI)

ICCI focuses on business education and office administration. Affiliated with several universities in the US, ICCI offers diplomas and associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in such subjects as secretarial skills, accounting and banking. Students can also take individual courses or enrol in an entire degree programme. Internships or placements are also available. Students can choose from three concentration streams for the associate degree: general studies, office administration and business. ICCI’s bachelor of science degree can be completed while working full-time, and includes concentrations in office administration, human and social services, liberal studies and business administration. ICCI also offers a master of business administration (MBA) and a master of science (MS) degree to help prepare professionals to move into managerial positions in the corporate, government or education sectors, as well as in non-profit organisations.

The MS degree has two concentrations: human resources and education. The college is accredited by the UK-based Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges and Universities. It is a candidate for accreditation by the International Assembly for Collegiate Business Education based in the US.

t: 947-1100

e: [email protected]

w: icci.edu.ky

Innovative Management & Professional Training (IMPT)

IMPT offers the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) certificate & advanced certificate in bookkeeping. The AAT is an international accounting technician body that has students and members in more than 100 countries. IMPT also offers the ILM level 2 & 3 certifications for current and aspiring team leaders and managers.

A range of other courses and certificates are also offered to help employees sharpen their computer, business and management skills.

t: 943-4678

e: [email protected]

w: impttraining.com