Seek success with a scholarship

The brightest and best of Caymanian students need not feel deterred by financial constraints to pursue the studies of their dreams.

Both government and private organisations offer scholarships to educate the young people of the Cayman Islands and help shape future leaders of the community. These include:

Government options

The Cayman Islands Government offers both local and overseas scholarships. The overseas scholarship for undergraduate degree awards are a maximum of $20,000 per annum, for up to four years, per successful applicant, whereas the post-graduate award is up to $25,000 per annum.

Application deadlines

The application period for Ministry of Education scholarships opens in November. The deadline for overseas scholarship applications is 31 Jan. while application deadlines for local scholarships is 30 April.

“These scholarships provide an excellent opportunity for Caymanian students to pursue further education and gain recognised qualifications in their career of choice, therefore making them more prepared and competitive for the world of work,” says Manager of the Scholarship Secretariat Dr. Shari Smith.

For further information on government scholarships visit education.gov.ky/scholarships

■ The Educational Council offers various scholarships to study at local A-Level schools, the Truman Bodden Law School, and overseas universities in undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

■ Two maritime-related scholarships offered each year to revive Cayman’s boat building trade and promote other maritime careers are the Gwen Bush Memorial Scholarship (offered jointly by the Cayman Islands Seafarers Association and the Cayman Maritime Heritage Foundation) and the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands (MACI) Overseas Scholarship.

■ The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism offers partial and full scholarships to pursue a bachelor’s or master’s degree in tourism; a one-year apprenticeship programme is also awarded, which leads to a professional tourism qualification.

■ The Water Authority offers an annual scholarship of up to $30,000 for students wishing to pursue higher education or a vocational degree in fields of study relevant to the work of the organisation.

e: [email protected]

w: waterauthority.ky/scholarships-how-to-apply

Chevening Scholarship

Chevening is the UK Government’s international awards programme aimed at developing global leaders.

Sponsored by the Governor’s Office, applications from Caymanians for the next cohort in 2021/22 will be open from September to November 2020.

Chevening scholarships offer full financial support to study for any of the 12,000 master’s degree courses available at more than 150 UK universities.

Northward prison officer Tamekia Young was awarded the scholarship in 2019 and left in September to study an MSc in Addiction at King’s College London.

The mother-of-two is one of 1,500 people from around the world hand-picked for the year-long scholarship.

Chevening offers a unique opportunity for future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers to develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships.

“The UK has world-leading universities and I want to see even more Caymanians going to the UK universities and taking advantage of the home fees available,” says His Excellency the Governor Martyn Roper. “Chevening Scholarships provide a fantastic opportunity not only to increase your qualifications but also to meet like-minded people from around the world and have the chance to build knowledge and exchange information in a stimulating environment.”

e: [email protected]

w: chevening.org

Government of Canada

The Government of Canada offers the Emerging Leaders in the Americas Program, which are short-term exchange opportunities for Caymanian students for a study or research period of up to six months in Canada.

w: educanada.ca

Other scholarships

New UCCI scholarships

Thanks to a $500,000 award from the Peter N. Thomson Family Foundation, the University College of the Cayman Islands is now offering scholarships to up to 14 Caymanian students a year.

The scholarship is designed to recruit and support students who are driven to improve the Cayman Islands in a variety of areas including liberal arts, social sciences and/or the sciences.

Each scholar will receive up to $2,500 in financial aid to cover tuition, fees, books and supplies, renewable each year for a two-year period, to pursue an associate degree or a four-year bachelor’s degree.

w: ucci.edu.ky

Dart

Dart offers two scholarships: one is for Caymanian high school students entering Grade 9/Year 10 that includes all school, book, and uniform fees at the local school of choice for four years of study; the other is the William A. Dart Memorial University Scholarship, which is awarded to a Caymanian student entering a four-year bachelor’s degree from an accredited overseas institution, with an annual renewal subject to academic performance. Both scholarships offer paid summer work experience at Dart as well as mentorship opportunities with Dart employees.

Dart non-profit

Dart also offers a grant for well-run, registered non-profit organisations with high-impact work in the areas of youth development, education or the environment.

Eligible organisations are invited to submit an expression of interest for either a $25,000 or $50,000 Dart grant no later than 28 February 2020. Successful phase one applicants will then be invited to submit a more detailed proposal to explain the need for, and potential impact of, their proposed initiative.

w: dart.ky/about-us/community

Northern Caribbean University

The Cayman Chapter of the Northern Caribbean University Alumni Association (NCU ACKy) has announced its second scholarship, tenable at NCU in autumn 2020. The scholarship is available to study in any field of choice leading to a bachelor’s degree.

The four-year scholarship will cover tuition, books and board at the Mandeville-based university in Jamaica. Deadline for applications for this scholarship is 29 May 2020.

The first NCU ACKy scholarship was awarded to Sonia Asharie Bailey, who commenced a bachelor’s degree in education in autumn 2019.

e: [email protected]

w: ncucaymanalumni.com

UWC Cayman Islands

United World Colleges (UWC) is a global education movement that makes education a force to unite people, nations and cultures for peace and a sustainable future. UWC Cayman Islands, founded in 1984, is a small charitable organisation made up of UWC alumni and other supporters of the movement. Since then, more than 75 Caymanians have attended UWCs across the world.

Many have gone on to attend excellent universities and returned home to work as lawyers, doctors, CEOs, human rights activists, entrepreneurs, accountants, civil servants and more. Others are currently pursuing educational and career opportunities abroad.

Selections take place between February and March and students must be Caymanian and 16 or 17-years-old on 1 Sept. of the year of entry. Students must be in their final year of high school unless enrolled in the American system i.e. Triple C School.

e: [email protected]

w: ky.uwc.org

Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, in conjunction with Johnson & Wales University, offers a scholarship to those pursuing a culinary arts or food service management programme of up to four years of study. This includes the cost of tuition and room and board at any Johnson & Wales US campus, plus a paid internship of at least one year at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman for each year of study.

e: [email protected]

Seafire Resort + Spa

Each year, the Seafire Resort + Spa proactively recruits passionate Caymanians interested in hospitality careers through the Seafire scholarship.

The Seafire Resort + Spa scholarship is an award for full-time study at an accredited associate or technical programme of up to US$25,000 per year.

Candidates must be Caymanian or status-holders for four years, aged between 16 and 20, and have been accepted as a full-time student into an accredited associate or technical programme in a field related to the hospitality industry, for a maximum of two years. Applications due by 1 May 2020.

e: [email protected]

w: seafireresortandspa.com/hotel-scholarship-program

Bob Soto Scholarship

The Bob Soto Memorial Scuba Scholarship is offered to Caymanians or status holders with a scuba certification. Applicants must provide an essay that explains their interest in diving, their future goals, and what they hope to contribute to the scuba community in the future. The scholarship is to train a diver to instructor level through Red Sail Sports. The award will be given at the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame induction ceremony on 25 Sept. 2020. Applications will be accepted until the end of July 2020.

e: [email protected]

Fred Speirs Vocational Grant

The Rotaract Blue Cayman Islands Fred Speirs Vocational Grant is awarded to students aged 16 to 30 who wish to pursue a vocational or technical course in Cayman or overseas.

e: [email protected]

w: rotaractblue.org

Legal scholarships

Law firms in Cayman, such as Ogier, Campbells, Appleby, Maples Group, and Walkers offer scholarships to law and non-law students at the Truman Bodden Law School or approved overseas universities, including subsequent professional practice courses.

Accounting scholarships

Accountancy firms in Cayman, such as Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC offer scholarships to students wishing to pursue a career in accounting.

Finance scholarships

Financial and investment service providers, such as Rawlinson & Hunter Ltd., State Street Cayman Islands, and Butterfield offer various scholarships.

Insurance scholarships

The Insurance Managers Association of Cayman offers an annual scholarship to study a four-year degree programme overseas at a competitive university.

w: caymanintinsurance.ky/imac-scholarship-fund

Further information

Private companies awarding scholarships have information on their websites, so be sure to visit them for application deadlines and more details.

Students can also check the Cayman Compass for application deadlines as scholarship providers often put notices and advertisements during specific time periods.

In their own words

Three scholarship recipients offer words of advice to other aspiring applicants

Moesha Ramsay

Moesha, 23, studied both at home and in the UK thanks to Cayman Islands Government local and overseas scholarships. Between 2013 and 2019, she pursued social studies and law, and is now undertaking her articles of clerkship with Harneys law firm on-island. Upon successful completion of her clerkship, she will be admitted as an attorney in the Cayman Islands. The scholarships allowed her to study at the University College of the Cayman Islands, Truman Bodden Law School and the University of Law – Bristol.

“The infrastructure that the Cayman Islands Government currently has in place is to be applauded for the support that it provides to aspiring young Caymanians to fulfil their goals and ambitions,” says Moesha. “The scholarship removed the financial pressures which meant that I was able to focus and successfully complete my tertiary education overseas, and progress into my chosen career field.”

Paul Rousseau

Pursuing his dream of a career in engineering, Paul Rousseau, 23, of Red Bay, was lucky enough to obtain an overseas undergraduate scholarship from Cayman Islands Government. This led to him studying at University of the West of England, Bristol from 2015 to 2019. He is now a mechanical construction engineer at Dart.

“The scholarship benefitted me greatly,” said Paul. “They offered a lot of resources; such as connecting with Caymanians in the UK and advice on dealing with exam stress.

“With an engineering degree there are countless career paths you can travel. As a construction engineer at my current firm I get to meet and network with engineers from such a wide variety of disciplines that I really feel like I could take my career down whichever path interests me the most.

“So, for any graduate engineer, I advise you to network with as many people in your field as possible and to take things slow. Try your hand at different disciplines of engineering to see what interests you the most. Never be afraid to try something new just because of fear of failure.”

Kris Maxine Aleria

Aged 18, Kris is currently undertaking a bachelor of science degree in nursing at the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI). She was awarded a local government scholarship for the course, which she heard about through Compass Careers Guide.

Kris, who is from George Town, has the cost of her books and tuition covered by the scholarship, making it easy to focus on her studies.

“UCCI offers a lot of degree and course options that are available to everyone,” says Kris. “Nursing is one of the degrees they provide at the bachelor’s level; which means you don’t have to study abroad to become a registered nurse.”