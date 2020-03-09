Two shortlisted for cricket technical director

The search for a new cricket technical director has been narrowed down to two contenders.

Cayman Cricket has been looking for a technical director since September last year, following the departure of Peter Anderson. Since the post became vacant, more than 80 people have applied, and, in December, Cayman Cricket president Hector Robinson confirmed four candidates were shortlisted.

However, the recent two-year partnership between Northamptonshire County Cricket Club and Cayman Cricket had the UK club helping to identify the applicant who would fit best.

Robinson confirmed the first-class county club assisted in narrowing down the list of applicants during its pre-season tour in Cayman last month.

“Northamptonshire have, in fact, conducted interviews with candidates,” said Robinson. “So, we are down to a shortlist of two, and we will be selecting one of the two very shortly.

“We are very close. We have conducted interviews with both, and Northamptonshire has given us their recommendations. So, we are just in the final stages of the process and, hopefully, will have that person in place very shortly. We are looking into contracts and work permits at the moment.”