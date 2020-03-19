Premier: Air travel closure could go beyond 3 weeks

LIVE: For the latest updates on the coronavirus, follow our live blog.

The ban on air travel in and out of Cayman could be extended beyond three weeks, Premier Alden McLaughlin acknowledged Thursday.

The airport will close to passenger travel on Sunday night for an initial 21-days.

But with cases of the virus still rising in other countries, including the UK and the US, where most of Cayman’s visitors come from, that closure may have to be extended, the Premier said.

“It is impossible to sit here today and say what we will do in three weeks time. The most likely decision three weeks from now is an extension of the current state.”

He said the situation was changing daily and he was monitoring that issue constantly.

“As soon as we open our doors if the virus is still raging around us, it will be here again. We have to really think much longer term than just the three-week lockdown. I don’t see this going away in three, six or even nine weeks.”

He said government had the finances to cope for the next several months but the country and the world would need to grapple with a longer term answer.

“I don’t think any country in the world has the answer to what happens beyond six weeks.”

