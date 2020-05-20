Cayman Islands Fire Service and Department of Environmental Health crews are working to excavate and damp down the site of what they called a small fire at the George Town landfill Wednesday morning.

In a brief statement, Government Information Services said fire officials reported that they brought the fire under control.

Fire and DEH crews are working with the aim of fully extinguishing the fire and to “minimize risk of reignition”.

This is the second fire that has ignited at the dump this month.

On May 8, a “deep-seated” fire started burning at the George Town landfill. Witnesses reported what appeared to be smoke billowing from the site.

Two days later, the Fire Service reported that no smoke or fire remained at the site after crew excavated and dampened the affected area.

A fire at the landfill earlier this year forced the evacuation of nearby residents and closed main thoroughfares.

Last week, the Dart-led consortium began remediation work at the dump with an initial ‘test pad’ identified on top of the landfill’s main mound, which stands more than 90 feet above sea level. The consortium was named the successful bidder of a 2017 government tender to design, build and operate various components of the waste-management system.

The Compass will continue to monitor this latest fire and update this story as more information becomes available.