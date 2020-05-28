It’s not just the people of the Cayman Islands who have had heroes looking after them during lockdown – four-legged friends have been sent to safety, too.

A repatriation flight to Canada last Friday transported 104 passengers along with 17 dogs and 10 cats.

This huge undertaking was organised by Canadian woman Nikole Poirier, who termed it the Noah’s Ark project.

“I am one of the many Canadians who worked in the tourism sector that found themselves unemployed, and unable to sustain the cost of living here in Cayman,” said Poirier. “In addition, I have two little fur babies that I love more than the moon and stars, and couldn’t bear to leave them behind.”

Having decided she couldn’t return to Canada without her kitties, Poirier wanted to assist other Canadians to take their pets home from Cayman.

A small battalion of helpers then joined Poirier to organise the flight, prepare the animals for departure and coordinate all the pets that were not travelling with their owners.

“I really couldn’t have done this without all the incredible helpers along the way,” she said.

Since the charter plane ride, Poirier has received an outpouring of gratitude from owners who flew their dogs and cats to Canada.

“I have really felt so blessed by those that were on this flight,” she said. “I continue to receive thank you emails, and photos of their pets happy at home.”

Not all dog and cat owners were able to arrange for their furry friends to travel last week, so Poirier is currently organising another Noah’s Ark mercy mission on 13 July.