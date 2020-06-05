A 29-year-old woman died in the Cayman Islands Hospital Thursday morning after being found unconscious in a swimming pool in South Sound the day before, according to police.

Police have not released the woman’s identity.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said in a statement that just before 4:30pm on Wednesday, officers and other emergency services were dispatched to an address on South Sound Road, where it was reported that a woman was found unresponsive in a pool.

They said the woman, of George Town, was removed from the water and residents commenced CPR, until the ambulance arrived. EMTs took over medical assistance and the woman was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police said she was placed in the Critical Care Unit in a life-threatening condition. The RCIPS was informed of her death around 8:30am Thursday.

This is Cayman’s third water-related death this year.

In January, Jack Joseph Pardo, 77, of North Carolina, died after encountering difficulties while snorkelling in the waters off North Church Street.

In February, a 69-year-old visitor from the US was killed when the jet ski she was riding off Seven Mile Beach collided with another jet ski, in the vicinity of Piper Way.