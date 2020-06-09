A member of staff at CIBC FirstCaribbean has contracted COVID-19, the bank confirmed on Monday.

In a statement, the bank said its office building had undergone “a thorough cleaning over the weekend”, after one of its employees at its Main Street building tested positive for the coronavirus.

It said all the bank’s offices were able to open safely to the public on Monday morning.

“The bank is an active participant in the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA) employee-screening programme for COVID-19, which is done in compliance with directions from the Cayman Islands Government and participating testing partners. A total of 82 employees were screened,” CIBC FirstCaribbean stated.

The bank said the affected employee is asymptomatic and will remain home in isolation for the next 14 days.

Mark McIntyre, the bank’s managing director for Cayman, said in the statement, “The testing programme is an on-going process, particularly for front-line staff. We assure both our staff and our clients that the safety of staff, clients and the community will continue to be paramount in our minds and we will remain in full compliance with any HSA directives.”

He added that the bank continues to implement and enforce a number of safety measures and protocols daily “to keep everyone on-site safe”.