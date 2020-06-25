Message from Danielle Coleman, Director, Hazard Management Cayman Islands

It has already been a challenging year for all of us.

We have been dealing with several crises – from the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in January to the massive landfill fire in March and now the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now, as we emerge from lockdown from COVID-19, we are being asked to consider yet another potential emergency situation – hurricane season.

With cyclones forming prior to the official start of the season – 1 June – over the last six years, and several examples of devastating hurricanes impacting our Caribbean neighbours, there is growing evidence that rising seas and a warming climate is leading to more frequent and deadly hurricanes.

Preparing for hurricanes in the time of coronavirus clearly leads to added complications.

With limited evacuation options at present, many people may be weighing the risks associated with riding out a hurricane in their own home or seeking safe shelter in a location where they are potentially exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

We are well aware of the grave risks associated with hurricane-driven waves and storm surge, so with forecasters predicting a busy season, Government is working hard to ensure that appropriate safe distancing and sanitisation protocols are in place in all shelters, and is also seeking additional sheltering capacity.

Through training, emergency exercises and by working closely with our many stakeholders and partners both in the Cayman Islands and in the region, we are continually building resilience and capacity. But with Cayman so low-lying in many areas, we know that vulnerabilities remain. It is therefore vital that residents take the preparedness message to heart and do what they can to gather the needed emergency supplies and come up with a plan, even though many of us are struggling financially due to the effects of COVID-19.

The pandemic has impacted our lives in so many ways, but it has also shown just how strong and determined we can be as a people when we have to protect our vulnerable and respond to a threat.

With our national disaster management mechanism in continuous operation since March 2020, we have been given the opportunity to work together closely, and every day we find solutions to the challenges we face. We will do the same for a hurricane if threatened, but Government still needs our residents, our families, our businesses – everyone – to do their part to be prepared.

In closing, I would ask you to look out for the elderly and most vulnerable in our communities. If you can, please assist them.

Together, we can get through almost everything and a hurricane is

no different.

Planning for these threats and being prepared is a vital part of our success, so let us all do our part to get ready, and may God continue to bless and protect the Cayman Islands.