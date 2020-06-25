Welcome letter From Hon. Tara Rivers, Minister for Financial Services & Home Affairs

This year has been an extremely eventful and challenging one thus far.

The disaster response mechanism of the Cayman Islands has been tested in 2020 as never before, starting with the earthquake and tsunami scare in January, then the protracted landfill fire in early March, followed closely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, we are in hurricane season, one that is predicted to be quite active with 3 to 6 major hurricanes; and we must all prepare ourselves for what we know can be the very real danger of a storm.

However, as a result of the disaster response mechanism that has been activated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cayman Islands is arguably in the best possible state of readiness that it has ever been to respond, should a natural or other disaster strike.

Nearly three months since the activation of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), multi-sectoral clusters and emergency support teams – made up of public and private sector participants – continue to engage in daily, intensive collaboration to deal with ongoing, never-before-seen challenges. They remain steadfastly committed to one goal: contain the virus and preserve life.

This shared purpose and intent has also enabled the teams to establish and monitor quarantine facilities and field hospitals; distribute face masks and other essential PPE to members of the public and essential frontline staff in various sectors across all three islands; and to achieve the rank of #1 in the region in testing per capita, to name a few accomplishments.

As a result of this unprecedented disaster response, these high-functioning teams have increased their capacity for solving complex problems within tight timeframes. Agility and adaptability have also been enhanced due to the rapid responses required across various sectors.

And as we begin this year’s hurricane season in earnest, it has also provided an opportunity for the review and refinement of existing preparedness,mitigation, response and reactivation plans, enabling COVID-19 considerations to be factored in well ahead of time, particularly in key areas like shelter management and continuity of operations.

The entire community has come together in many respects over the last several months, in one way or another, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. I would like to sincerely thank all the people of the Cayman Islands for the responsible and compassionate ways in which you have been responding during this time.

Although many of you have worked incredibly hard over extended periods of time during the past several months, now is not the time to be complacent.

We have demonstrated that we can pull together to fight the threat of COVID-19, and we must maintain this same community focused approach and build upon the solid foundation of preparedness that has been laid by the teams in the NEOC.

Let us assess our personal hurricane plans and take the necessary action to protect our families and our properties this hurricane season.

God bless you all and these fair Cayman Isles.

Hon. Tara Rivers

Minister for Financial Services

& Home Affairs