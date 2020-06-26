Disaster supply kit checklist

A disaster supply kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency.

Prepare a kit in advance and have it handy in case you have to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Checklist

 Water

Aim for at least one gallon of water per person for 3 to 7 days.

 Food

Aim for at least 3 to 7 days, nonperishable packaged or canned food and beverages, snacks, juices and any special dietary items. Include a manual can opener.

 First aid kit

Purchase a kit or assemble one yourself. Key items include different-sized bandages, antibiotic ointment, gauze pads, adhesive tape and alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

 Clothing

Include rain gear, extra clothing and sturdy shoes or boots.

 Medications

Have at least a two-week supply – preferably a full month – of any prescription medication.

 Personal hygiene items

Include toiletries, soap, shampoo, toothbrush, feminine products, toilet paper.

 Heavy duty garbage bags

These are useful for cleaning up debris, but also for household garbage, the collection of which could be disrupted.

 Disposable kitchen items

Include paper plates, utensils, cups, paper towels. The less dishes to wash, the better.

 Flashlights

Do not use candles and be sure to include extra batteries.

 Battery powered radio

In the event of a disaster, radio may be your only way of accessing important notices, advisories and news. Include extra batteries.

 Cash

Banks and ATMs may not be available after a disaster.

 Cell phone with chargers

Include a backup battery; a solar charger will come in handy as well.

Other items to consider:

Blankets, pillows

Special needs items and food supplies for infants, elderly and disabled family members

Eyeglasses, contact lenses, hearing aid batteries

Toys, games and reading materials

Gas or charcoal grill or propane camp stove

Tools