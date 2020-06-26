Official information sources

During an emergency it is vital to keep up to date with official, verified information.

These are the government platforms and channels to follow in a crisis such as a hurricane, earthquake, tsunami threat, fire or other natural disaster, as well as public health emergencies like COVID-19:

Hazard Management Cayman Islands

HMCI website caymanprepared.ky

HMCI Facebook @Caymanhazard

HMCI Twitter @CINEOC

Radio Cayman

Radio Cayman One: 89.9 on Grand Cayman, or 93.9 on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman

Radio Cayman Two: 105.3 on Grand Cayman, or 91.9 on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

(These stations are also broadcast online at radiocayman.gov.ky)

Cayman Weather Radio:107.9

CIG TV

Logic: Channel 23

C3: Channel 3

Flow: Channel 106

YouTube: youtube.com/user/CIGovtInfoServices

For information on COVID-19

Visit exploregov.ky/coronavirus

Cayman Compass

The Cayman Compass also provides factual, timely information through its website caymancompass.com and social media platforms. The print edition is published weekly on Fridays.