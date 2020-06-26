Useful numbers

Grand Cayman
EMERGENCY POLICE, FIRE & HOSPITAL
t: 9-1-1
Police stations
GEORGE TOWN POLICE STATION
t: 949-4222
BODDEN TOWN POLICE STATION
t: 947-2220
EAST END POLICE STATION
t: 947-7411
NORTH SIDE POLICE STATION
t: 947-9411
WEST BAY POLICE STATION
t: 949-3999
Hospitals
CAYMAN ISLANDS HOSPITAL
t: 949-8600
Accident & Emergency
t: 244-2796
DOCTORS HOSPITAL
t: 949-6066
HEALTH CITY CAYMAN ISLANDS
t: 640-4040
Emergency
t: 526-2108
HAZARD MANAGEMENT CAYMAN ISLANDS
t: 945-4624
NATIONAL EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTRE
Hazard Management Cayman Islands encompasses the National Emergency Operations Centre. In the case of a threat or disaster, it will go online and the following contact information will be active:
w: neoc.gov.ky
t: 949-6555
e: cayman_islands_ [email protected]
Sister Islands
Cayman Brac
EMERGENCY POLICE, FIRE & HOSPITAL
t: 9-1-1
POLICE STATION
t: 948-0331
FIRE STATION
t: 948-1245
FAITH HOSPITAL
t: 948-2243
Little Cayman
EMERGENCY POLICE & FIRE
t: 9-1-1
POLICE STATION
t: 948-0100
FIRE
t: 948-0011
LITTLE CAYMAN CLINIC
t: 948-0072
After hours
t: 916-5395
