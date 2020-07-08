Emergency shelters will be operating with physical distancing protocols.

People from one household will be kept a minimum of six feet away from other occupants.

A professional cleaning company will be employed to keep the shelter facilities clean and sanitised before and during shelter activation.

While Hazard Management Cayman Islands is encouraging residents to take their own supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitiser, there will be certain stocks of PPE available at each shelter.

People in shelters will be required to wear a mask (except when they are eating or drinking).

Additionally, government recognises that the pandemic has had a significant economic impact, so while residents are encouraged to bring their own supplies of non-perishable food and water, there are additional stocks of these items in case people are unable to bring their own supplies.

As of June, the availability of evacuation flights was significantly limited, so many people who would ordinarily have left Cayman when the Islands are threatened by a hurricane will be unlikely to have this option.

The lack of evacuation flights and the need for physical distancing protocols in the shelters results in significantly reduced sheltering capacity.

Government is actively seeking additional shelter space to ensure that capacity is available for all persons whose home is vulnerable to hurricane impacts, such as surge, wind and waves.

HMCI officials said while the threat from COVID-19 is significant, when weighed again the risks associated with a hurricane, government feels that an approaching hurricane presents a significantly higher risk to life and property than COVID-19.

This is particularly the case if PPE and physical-distancing measures are employed to reduce the likelihood of transmission.