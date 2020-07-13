One of the most important things to prepare for when a hurricane is approaching, or another natural disaster strikes, is the ability to keep everything you use clean.

Sanitation is important until, and after, utilities such as water and electricity are restored.

Dirty surfaces or items can spread sickness and disease, resulting in everything from stomach aches, nausea and diarrhoea, to more serious ailments that require medical attention.

Food

Throw away food that may have come in contact with flood or storm water, perishable foods and those with an unusual odour, colour or texture. When in doubt, throw it out.

Cleaning products

Bleach is your friend during and after a hurricane. After washing surfaces with soap and water to remove dirt and debris, sanitise with diluted household bleach. This can be applied to everything from food surfaces to food cans and sinks, toys, flatware, plates and tools. It can also be used to combat mould on hard surfaces.

Have plenty of soap on hand as well as detergent, sanitising wipes and hand gel. The latter will keep the germs at bay without requiring water, which may be in short supply.

Make sure you also stock up on paper towels and toilet paper as laundering towels could be difficult for a while, and lots of strong plastic bags and garbage bags.

Wear rubber gloves, boots and even goggles whenever possible during a cleanup of an affected area. The more you protect yourself, the more chance you have of escaping nasty and dangerous germs.

Temporary toilets

If water is in short supply, flushing toilets is a wasteful and possible hazardous thing to do. Each flush takes about a gallon of water, which is a lot when there are limited amounts around.

For a temporary solution, you can line the dry toilet bowl with a garbage bag, and then use it to remove the waste from the house.

A five-gallon bucket lined with a garbage bag also makes a good makeshift toilet.

Water

Do not ever use water you suspect may have been contaminated to wash dishes, brush your teeth, wash and prepare food, make ice or make baby formula.

Finding safe drinking water is paramount, particularly as your body requires constant hydration.

If you don’t have safe, bottled water, boiling is the surest method to make water safer to drink by killing disease-causing organisms, including viruses, bacteria and parasites. Bring water to a rolling boil for three to five minutes.

Pay attention to Cayman’s authorities about the status of your water supply. Use only bottled or disinfected water for drinking and cooking until the public water supplies have been declared safe.

Boil-water orders are often issued after a hurricane. That’s usually because the public water utility has lost pressure in its water-moving systems, making it possible for contaminants to enter water lines.

Water saved in bottles before the storm should be good for up to six months, if properly stored.

Always wash hands with soap and clean water that has been sterilised. If there is no water, use hand sanitiser.