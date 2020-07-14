Earthquakes strike suddenly, without warning, and they can occur at any time of the year, day or night.

Cayman was reminded of this in January when a 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook the islands, but fortunately with little damage and no injuries reported.

An earthquake is a sudden, rapid shaking of the earth caused by the breaking and shifting of rock beneath the earth’s surface.

Did you know? Doorways are no stronger than any other part of a structure so don’t rely on them for protection. During an earthquake, get under a sturdy piece of furniture and hold on. It will help shelter you from falling objects that could injure you during an earthquake.

Prepare

Become aware of fire evacuation and earthquake safety plans for all the buildings you occupy regularly.

Pick safe places in each room of your home, workplace and/or school. A safe place could be under a piece of furniture or against an interior wall away from windows, bookcases or tall furniture that could fall on you.

Practise ‘drop, cover and hold on’ in each safe place. If you do not have sturdy furniture to hold on to, sit on the floor next to an interior wall and cover your head and neck with

your arms.

Keep a flashlight and sturdy shoes by your bed in case the earthquake strikes in the middle of the night.

Make sure your home is securely anchored to its foundation.

Bolt and brace water heaters and gas appliances to wall studs.

Bolt bookcases, china cabinets and other tall furniture to wall studs.

Hang heavy items, such as pictures and mirrors, away from beds, couches and anywhere people sleep or sit.

Brace overhead light fixtures.

Install strong latches or bolts on cabinets. Large or heavy items should be closest to the floor.

Learn how to shut off the gas valves in your home and keep a wrench handy for that purpose.

Learn about your area’s seismic building standards and land use codes before you begin new construction.

Keep and maintain an emergency supplies kit in an easy-to-access location.

During an earthquake

If you are inside when the shaking starts:

Drop, cover and hold on. Move as little as possible.

If you are in bed, stay there, curl up and hold on. Protect your head with

a pillow.

Stay away from windows to avoid being injured by shattered glass.

Stay indoors until the shaking stops and you are sure it is safe to exit. When it is, use stairs rather than the elevator in case there are aftershocks, power outages or other damage.

Be aware that fire alarms and sprinkler systems frequently go off in buildings during an earthquake, even if there is no fire.

If you are outside when the shaking starts:

Find a clear spot (away from buildings, power lines, trees, streetlights) and drop to the ground. Stay there until the shaking stops.

If you are in a vehicle, pull over to a clear location and stop. Avoid power lines if possible.

Stay inside with your seatbelt fastened until the shaking stops. Then, drive carefully.

If a power line falls on your vehicle, do not get out. Wait for assistance.

After an earthquake

After an earthquake, the disaster may continue. Expect and prepare for potential aftershocks or even a tsunami. Tsunamis are often generated by earthquakes.

Each time you feel an aftershock, drop, cover and hold on. Aftershocks frequently occur minutes, days, weeks and even months following an earthquake.

Check yourself for injuries and get first aid, if necessary, before helping injured or trapped persons.

Put on long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, sturdy shoes and work gloves to protect against injury from broken objects.

Look quickly for damage in and around your home and get everyone out if your home is unsafe.

Listen to a portable, battery-operated or hand-crank radio for updated emergency information and instructions.

Report any life-threatening emergencies.

Look for and extinguish small fires. Fire is the most common hazard after an earthquake.

Clean up spilled medications, bleach, gasoline or other flammable liquids immediately.

Open closet and cabinet doors carefully as contents may have shifted.

Help people who require special assistance, such as infants, children and the elderly or disabled.

Watch out for fallen power lines or broken gas lines and stay out of damaged areas.

Keep animals under your direct control.

Stay out of damaged buildings.

If you were away from home, return only when authorities say it is safe to do so. Use extreme caution and examine walls, floors, doors, staircases and windows to check for damage.

Be careful when driving after an earthquake and anticipate traffic light outages.

Information from Cayman Islands Red Cross