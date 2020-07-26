Disaster supply kit checklist

A disaster supply kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency.
Prepare a kit in advance and have it handy in case you have to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
Checklist
Water
Aim for at least one gallon of water per person for 3 to 7 days.
Food
Aim for at least 3 to 7 days, nonperishable packaged or canned food and beverages, snacks, juices and any special dietary items. Include a manual can opener.
First aid kit
Purchase a kit or assemble one yourself. Key items include different-sized bandages, antibiotic ointment, gauze pads, adhesive tape and alcohol-based hand sanitiser.
Clothing
Include rain gear, extra clothing and sturdy shoes or boots.
Medications
Have at least a two-week supply – preferably a full month – of any prescription medication.
Personal hygiene items
Include toiletries, soap, shampoo, toothbrush, feminine products, toilet paper.
Heavy duty garbage bags
These are useful for cleaning up debris, but also for household garbage, the collection of which could be disrupted.
Disposable kitchen items
Include paper plates, utensils, cups, paper towels. The less dishes to wash, the better.
Flashlights
Do not use candles and be sure to include extra batteries.
Battery powered radio
In the event of a disaster, radio may be your only way of accessing important notices, advisories and news. Include extra batteries.
Cash
Banks and ATMs may not be available after a disaster.
Cell phone with chargers
Include a backup battery; a solar charger will come in handy as well.
Other items to consider:
- Blankets, pillows
- Special needs items and food supplies for infants, elderly and disabled family members
- Eyeglasses, contact lenses, hearing aid batteries
- Toys, games and reading materials
- Gas or charcoal grill or propane camp stove
- Tools
