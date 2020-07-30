Consular contacts

The Cayman Islands has honorary consuls who can act on behalf of their citizens on-island.

They have been active in assisting with repatriation flights during the COVID-19 crisis and are the point of contact in the event of evacuation due to a hurricane or other emergency.

The consuls can also issue paperwork to ease transit if passports are lost or have expired.

Consular agents have coordinated procedures for assembly points at Owen Roberts International Airport in the event of a mass evacuation of the islands.

For information about how your consul can assist while Cayman’s borders are closed, or in the event of a major hurricane or national emergency, contact your representative.

Austria

Martin Richter

Pasadora Place, Smith Road

George Town, PO Box 1845,

KY1-1110

t: 916-6688

e: [email protected]

w: consulate.ky

Barbados

Juliette Gooding

15 Brisbane Street, George Town

PO Box 203, KY1-1501

t: 925-7264

e: [email protected]

Wingrove Hunte

Liaison officer

t: 325-7264

e: [email protected]

Brazil

Giorgio Subiotto

Ogier, 89 Nexus Way, Camana Bay,

George Town, KY1-9007

t: 949-9876/815-1872/938-9071

e: [email protected]

Canada

Jeff Boucher

Landmark Square, #64 Earth Close, West Bay Road, PO Box 30086,

KY1-1201

t: 949-9400

e: [email protected]

(Guylaine Pomerleau, Senior Consular Officer)

France

Sebastien Guilbard

115 West Bay Road (St. Matthew’s University),PO Box 30111, KY1-1201

t: 326-1014

e: [email protected]

Germany

Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany,

10 Waterloo Road, Kingston 10,

PO Box 444, Jamaica, W.I.

t: +1 876 631-7935/+1 876 926-6728

e: [email protected]

After hours, on weekends and public holidays, German nationals can reach a duty officer in case of an emergency on

t: +1 876 819-4351.

Honduras

Miguel Molina-Brown

PO Box 2798, KY1-1112

t: 923-4723

e: [email protected]

Jamaica

Dr. Joseph Marzouca

The Dot Com Building, Second Floor, #342A Dorcy Drive,

George Town, PO Box 2307,

KY1-1106

t: 949-9526

e: [email protected]

w: jaconsulatecayman.org

(Elaine Harris, Honorary Vice Consul)

Philippines

Arturo Ursua

Suite 219 Cannon Place, 294B North Sound Road, George Town,

PO Box 30404 KY1-1202

t: 925-8279

e: [email protected]

Spain

Garth Arch

49 Mary Street,George Town,

PO Box 233, KY1-1104

t: 949-2400/525-5603

e: [email protected]

Switzerland

Peter Schmid

#13 Staghorn Close, Coral Gables,

West Bay, PO Box 30341 KY1-1202

t: 326-4385/949-1841

Satellite telephone:

+881 621-462-160

e: [email protected]/[email protected]

United Kingdom

Staff Consular to His Excellency the Governor

The Governor’s Office

Fifth Floor, Government Administration Building

133 Elgin Avenue, George Town,

PO Box 10261, KY1-1003

t: 244-2401

e: [email protected]

Out-of-hours emergency

t: 925-4307

United States

Gary Montemayor

Smith Road Centre, Unit 202B, Second Floor, Smith Road,

George Town,

PO Box 12204, KY1-1010

t: 945-8173

e: [email protected]